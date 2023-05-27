Parineeti Chopra donned a stunning metallic kurta at airport worth....

Search icon
Parineeti donned a metallic nova kurta set from the brand Anavila, which cost Rs. 20,000, for her airport attire.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 07:05 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra is on could nine after her engagement with Raghav Chadha. Parineeti Chopra is a captivating on-screen presence and exudes a sophisticated sense of elegance. The actor has nailed every trend, from Millennial clothing to ethnic outfits, with grace. Fans are encouraged to attempt modern trends by the consultant-turned-actor, who also sets high fashion goals for them.

Recently, the actress was spotted at the airport, and she looked gorgeous as she dchose a breezy outfit.

Parineeti donned a metallic nova kurta set from the brand Anavila, which cost Rs. 20,000, for her airport attire. She paired her kurta ensemble with a pair of 860 USD (about Rs. 71,150) Gucci Princetown slippers. A pair of black shades helped Parineeti complete her ensemble. 

For glam slam, Parineeti chose to keeep it simple. She did light pink blush and tinted lips. To complete her look she left her mid-lenght hair hair open .

Parineeti carried a white Burberry Large Soft Cotton Canvas Belt Bag, which she matched to perfection with her outfit. The tote bag costs 1830 USD, which is equivalent to Rs. 1,51,093 in Indian rupees.

Whether she is on the ever-so-gorgeous red carpet or in a relaxed airport outfit, Parineeti Chopra never fails to elevate fashion. When she was photographed a few days ago at the airport wearing a crimson kurta-pyjama ensemble, the diva exuded elegance. She accessorised her classic style with a pair of diamond stud earrings, white athletic shoes, and black sunglasses.

 

 

 

