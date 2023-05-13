Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engagement pics spark meme fest on Twitter, internet is ROFL

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engagement pics spark meme fest on Twitter

Love birds Parinneti Chopra and Raghav Chadha finally got engaged now. The couple exchanged their rings at Delhi's Kapurthala House in a close ceremony on May 13. Parinneti and Raghav shared their official engagement pictures on just after the ceremony, and in no time, hilarious wedding memes hit the internet. While some were comparing it to other high-profile Bollywood weddings, others could not get over their stuble look.

Soon after their engagement pictures surfaced online, a meme fest got triggered on Twitter and we assure you that’ll make you roll on the floor laughing. Interestingly, a thread of memes belongs to Raghav Chadha and Parineeti itself. See a few of the hilarious ones here:-