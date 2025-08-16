'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
LIFESTYLE

Param Sundari Janhvi Kapoor serves ethereal elegance in floral saree, see pics

Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in a vibrant floral saree by Punit Balana. Her Instagram look celebrated her film Param Sundari, blending tradition and modern elegance with effortless charm.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 04:53 PM IST

Param Sundari Janhvi Kapoor serves ethereal elegance in floral saree, see pics

Param Sundari actress Janhvi Kapoor embraced a vibrant floral saree designed by Punit Balana. The outfit celebrated colour, femininity, and effortless charm, styled by Ami Patel. On Instagram, Janhvi shared a series of pictures showcasing her outfit. Along with the post, she wrote, 'Sundariiiii aap sab ka pyaar dekh ke aur bhi khil rahi hain. #ParamSundari in theatres 29th August.'

Saree is a canvas of colours

The saree was a vibrant mix of pink, red, blue, and orange hues. The sheer fabric draped smoothly around Janhvi, enhancing the beauty of the floral print. The delicate texture and striking patterns made the saree perfect for summer.

Styling and Accessories

To complement the colourful saree, Janhvi accessorised with oxidised silver jewellery, adding a touch of bohemian flair to the look. A stack of chunky bangles and jhumkas framed her face beautifully. A statement ring and a nose pin completed her look. 

READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s saree fashion steals the show ahead of Param Sundari release

Makeup and Hair

Janhvi opted for a fresh and dewy look, soft pink lips, flushed cheeks, and subtle eye makeup. A tiny bindi added a traditional accent. Her hair, styled in natural loose waves, cascaded down effortlessly over her shoulders. The hairstyle added a romantic touch that looked perfect with the flowy saree.

READ: Viral video: Janhvi Kapoor ditches rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, goes to Tirumala with Sidharth Malhotra, seeks 'blessings, love, gratitude'

About Param Sundari

Janhvi’s promotional look in the floral saree felt like the perfect fit for her upcoming film Param Sundari. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the movie starred Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles. The story revolved around a North Indian and a South Indian who unexpectedly fell in love despite their cultural differences. The film was scheduled to release in theatres on August 29. 

 

 

