Parakram Diwas: 10 inspiring quotes of Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

Here are a few inspirational quotes by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 05:58 AM IST

Parakram Diwas

Subhash Chandra Bose was born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack. His father's name was Janakinath Bose and his mother's name was Prabhavati Dutt. He was against British colonialism in India. His patriotism, unflinching courage and valor made him a national hero. During World War II, with the help of the Nazi Party and Imperial Japan, he worked tirelessly for independence from the British.

Every Indian feels proud to hear his name. During the freedom struggle, he often faced a clash of ideologies with Gandhiji, due to which he did not get the recognition he deserved. 

On his birth anniversary, here are a few inspirational quotes by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose:

1. “It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom!”

2. “One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.”

3. “I am not at all afraid of the uncertainty of life.”

4. “The future is still in my hands.”

5. “A true soldier needs both military and spiritual training.”

6. “Men, money and materials cannot by themselves bring victory or freedom. We must have the motive-power that will inspire us to brave deeds and heroic exploits.”

7. “No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions.”

8. “Soldiers who always remain faithful to their nation, who are always prepared to sacrifice their lives, are invincible.”

9. “Nationalism is inspired by the highest ideals of the human race, Satyam [the truth], Shivam [the God], Sundaram [the beautiful].”

10. “Freedom is not given, it is taken.”

 

