Parakram Diwas: 10 inspiring quotes of Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 05:58 AM IST

Parakram Diwas

Subhash Chandra Bose was born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack. His father's name was Janakinath Bose and his mother's name was Prabhavati Dutt. He was against British colonialism in India. His patriotism, unflinching courage and valor made him a national hero. During World War II, with the help of the Nazi Party and Imperial Japan, he worked tirelessly for independence from the British.

Every Indian feels proud to hear his name. During the freedom struggle, he often faced a clash of ideologies with Gandhiji, due to which he did not get the recognition he deserved.