Pantone’s Colour of the Year is selected by an international team based on trends from various industries, including fashion, food, and design.

Pantone has announced its Colour of the Year 2025: Mocha Mousse. This warm, rich brown shade is inspired by the comforting colours of coffee and chocolate.

Mocha Mousse, or PANTONE 17-1230, is a soft, mellow brown that feels warm and cozy. It’s described as a colour that gives a comforting, almost sensory experience, like enjoying a creamy mocha or a piece of milk chocolate. This choice ties into the "little treat culture," where people enjoy small pleasures like a cup of coffee to bring comfort to their day.

After the bright and bold colours of magenta and peach in 2023 and 2024, Mocha Mousse brings a shift to a calmer, quieter joy. Pantone's choice reflects a growing need for balance and peace in today’s busy world. According to Laurie Pressman from Pantone, “As the world becomes more complex, consumers are searching for inner peace and balance.”

Mocha Mousse connects both luxury and nature, offering a versatile tone that can be used alone or paired with other colours. It’s the perfect shade to create a calm, sophisticated atmosphere and brings a sense of warmth and comfort.

Pantone’s Colour of the Year is selected by an international team based on trends from various industries, including fashion, food, and design. Mocha Mousse is a timeless colour that provides warmth and comfort, reflecting the desire for a softer, more peaceful world.