Pankaj Tripathi's diet: What does 'Kaleen Bhaiya' eat to keep himself healthy and fit? Know here

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi maintains excellent fitness with a simple vegetarian diet, minimal sugar intake.

Pankaj Tripathi's healthy diet: Renowned Bollywood actor and 'Mirzapur' star Pankaj Tripathi prioritizes his fitness and diet. He maintains physical and mental health through mindful eating. Despite his fame, Pankaj leads a simple life, reflecting in his uncomplicated food choices. Let's delve into what Pankaj Tripathi consumes to stay fit.

Pankaj Tripathi's nutritious diet: At 46, Pankaj Tripathi radiates energy and positivity. He strictly follows a vegetarian and plant-based diet, which contributes to his glowing skin and excellent fitness. While he enjoys sweets, he controls his portions to avoid health issues like obesity.

Morning routine: In the morning, Pankaj Tripathi starts his day with lukewarm water on an empty stomach. Once a week, he adds lemon juice to warm water. His breakfast includes sprouts, coconut water, or seasonal fruits, ensuring a nutritious beginning.

Daytime snacking: Throughout the day, if he feels hungry, Pankaj opts for almonds or roasted grams. When it comes to lunch, he prepares it himself, often choosing a light and nutritious option like thin khichdi during shoots.

Dinner choices: Pankaj Tripathi avoids heavy meals at night, preferring light, easily digestible, and less spicy foods. This practice keeps him energetic and content, contributing to his exceptional fitness.