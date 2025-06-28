Pankaj Bhadouria won the Super Chef of the Year award at DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025. Pankaj Bhadouria is a popular Indian Chef, cooking show host and runs her culinary academy in Lucknow.

Meet Pankaj Bhadouria

Born and raised in Lucknow, she pursued master's in English literature and later pursued B.Ed. She started her career as a teacher for 16 years. Later, she quit her job and participated in the first season of MasterChef India. She emerged as MasterChef India firs-ever winner.

Now, along with her career as chef, she also hosted various cooking shows on TV like 'Chef Pankaj Ka Zayka', 'Kifayati Kitchen', 'Rasoi se' and many more. she has been fecilitated as 'First ladies' by the President of India, Shri R. N. Kovind. This award is given by the Ministry of Women & Child Development.

She has also been the brand ambassador of many popular brands, like Knorr soup and Taaza Tea. Pankaj also featured in other bran adverstiements like Reliance Fresh and Samsung smart ovens.

She owns three restaurant in Lucknow, India, Café by Default, Tramp Tree Café and The Culinary Court. She has authored several cookbooks, including MasterChef Cookbook(2011), Chicken From My Kitchen: The Indian Way(2014) and The Secret’s in the Spice Mix(2017).

DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025

The DNA Women Achievers Awards is organized by DNA India every year to recognize the accomplishments of women across various fields. The DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025 empowers women and gives them platform to bring forward their success stories.