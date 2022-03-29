Pankaj Bawdekar, a renowned artist exhibited his beautiful artwork at World Art Dubai!

His Artwork expelled the cultural traditions of Kerala which is the amalgamation of celebration, tradition & great composition! The experience of pooram procession to pandi melam is so beautifully demonstrated through his artwork giving you the experience of great festivities of India

As Pankaj Says “I find the frenetically pulsating figures in such mammoth carnivals, to be the glory of those events and hence they have naturally Come to be the foreground subject of my paintings!

Also, the artist added, the experience at World art Dubai was beautiful & applauded, people loved my demonstration to the core & appreciated every bit of my composition!

I look forward to the upcoming shows as I am going to exhibit my artwork in INDIA ART FESTIVAL Delhi & Bangalore in April & May!

Delhi: 7-10th April 2022

Bengaluru: 5-8th May 2022

In these shows you can expect the magnificent beauty exhibited by his talented artist, capturing the beauty of pooram procession!

About The Artist :

Solo Exhibitions:

World art Dubai 2022

World art Dubai 2021

Jehangir Art Gallery 2018

The Leela Gallerie 2016

Jehangir Art Gallery 2013

Group Exhibitions:

Gallerie Leela 2017

Chitrakala Parishat (Banglore) 2017

Prafulla Dahanukar Art foundation Exhibition – 2016

Jehangir Art Gallery(Art Vista) 2016

Prabodhankar Thackeray Art Gallery -2015

Fabriano International Art Exhibition, Italy 201

Nehru Centre Art Gallery2015 (Fluid Expressions)

Nehru Centre Art Gallery (Jivanchi Mumbai)-January 2014

Indian Oil – 2014

Nehru Centre Art Gallery – 2011

Art Fusion-2007

Nehru Centre Art Gallery - Chatak-2003/04

Participations

Upavan Art Festival 2019

Ambernath art festival 2019

Mira road Bhainder art festival 2019

Exhibition for cause(Help Navnath), Kalaghoda 2016

Thane Art Festival-2016

Upavan Art Festival 2016

Prabodhankar Thackeray Art Gallery (Nepal Earthquake Fund Raiser) 2015

Founders Week Exhibition for Art Society of India, 2012 / 13 / 14 / 15

Demonstrations:

Yadneya Kala Prasarani, Ellora (Landscape Demonstration) 2014

Kalavart Art Festival, Ujjain (Portrait Demonstration) 2012

Noise Art Group, Thane (Landscape Demonstration) 2010

Art Camps:

Bharat Bhavan art camp for watercolour 2018

Bharat Bhavan art camp for watercolour 2017

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Art Camp, Mandu 2015

Sanskar Bharti Rashtriya Yuva Shibir, 2015

Camp for watercolour painting in Sawantwadi organized by Nehru Centre Art Gallery - 2002

Awards:

Prafulla Dahanukar Art Foundation (Maharastra state award) 2018

Prafulla Dahanukar Art Foundation (Jehangir Sabawala Award for Best Stylized Landscape) 2016

Collections:

Mr Raj Thackeray, president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

Mrs Sonia Clark, Artist from the UK.

Mr Sudhakar R. Rao, Managing Director - SIEVERT - A Bureau Veritas Group Company.

Prince Richard Holkar, Prince of Maheshwar.

Mr Robert Peugeot, Paris.

Mr Jackie Le Provost, U.S.A.

Mr Joan Gibb, U.S.A.

Pankaj Bawdekar flaunts his series of paintings inspired by the magnificence of Kerala, the land of great natural beauty and rich culture, magical festivals. They call it the "God's own Country"

When culture meets art, this is what explodes as a beautiful showcase.

The experience of his shows is one of his kind & the way he plays with gold & grey is magnificent!

Thousands of People across the globe are loving his art & applauding his craft in his showcase!