Pankaj Bawdekar, a renowned artist exhibited his beautiful artwork at World Art Dubai!

His Artwork expelled the cultural traditions of Kerala which is the amalgamation of celebration, tradition & great composition! The experience of pooram procession to pandi melam is so beautifully demonstrated through his artwork giving you the experience of great festivities of India
As Pankaj Says “I find the frenetically pulsating figures in such mammoth carnivals, to be the glory of those events and hence they have naturally Come to be the foreground subject of my paintings!
Also, the artist added, the experience at World art Dubai was beautiful & applauded, people loved my demonstration to the core & appreciated every bit of my composition!
I look forward to the upcoming shows as I am going to exhibit my artwork in INDIA ART FESTIVAL Delhi & Bangalore in April & May!
Delhi: 7-10th April 2022
Bengaluru: 5-8th May 2022
In these shows you can expect the magnificent beauty exhibited by his talented artist, capturing the beauty of pooram procession!
About The Artist :
Solo Exhibitions:
- World art Dubai 2022
- World art Dubai 2021
- Jehangir Art Gallery 2018
- The Leela Gallerie 2016
- Jehangir Art Gallery 2013
Group Exhibitions:
- Gallerie Leela 2017
- Chitrakala Parishat (Banglore) 2017
- Prafulla Dahanukar Art foundation Exhibition – 2016
- Jehangir Art Gallery(Art Vista) 2016
- Prabodhankar Thackeray Art Gallery -2015
- Fabriano International Art Exhibition, Italy 201
- Nehru Centre Art Gallery2015 (Fluid Expressions)
- Nehru Centre Art Gallery (Jivanchi Mumbai)-January 2014
- Indian Oil – 2014
- Nehru Centre Art Gallery – 2011
- Art Fusion-2007
- Nehru Centre Art Gallery - Chatak-2003/04
- Participations
- Upavan Art Festival 2019
- Ambernath art festival 2019
- Mira road Bhainder art festival 2019
Exhibition for cause(Help Navnath), Kalaghoda 2016
- Thane Art Festival-2016
- Upavan Art Festival 2016
- Prabodhankar Thackeray Art Gallery (Nepal Earthquake Fund Raiser) 2015
- Founders Week Exhibition for Art Society of India, 2012 / 13 / 14 / 15
Demonstrations:
- Yadneya Kala Prasarani, Ellora (Landscape Demonstration) 2014
- Kalavart Art Festival, Ujjain (Portrait Demonstration) 2012
- Noise Art Group, Thane (Landscape Demonstration) 2010
Art Camps:
- Bharat Bhavan art camp for watercolour 2018
- Bharat Bhavan art camp for watercolour 2017
- Madhya Pradesh Tourism Art Camp, Mandu 2015
- Sanskar Bharti Rashtriya Yuva Shibir, 2015
- Kalavart Art Festival, Ujjain (Portrait Demonstration) 2012
- Camp for watercolour painting in Sawantwadi organized by Nehru Centre Art Gallery - 2002
Awards:
- Prafulla Dahanukar Art Foundation (Maharastra state award) 2018
- Prafulla Dahanukar Art Foundation (Jehangir Sabawala Award for Best Stylized Landscape) 2016
Collections:
- Mr Raj Thackeray, president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.
- Mrs Sonia Clark, Artist from the UK.
- Mr Sudhakar R. Rao, Managing Director - SIEVERT - A Bureau Veritas Group Company.
- Prince Richard Holkar, Prince of Maheshwar.
- Mr Robert Peugeot, Paris.
- Mr Jackie Le Provost, U.S.A.
- Mr Joan Gibb, U.S.A.
Pankaj Bawdekar flaunts his series of paintings inspired by the magnificence of Kerala, the land of great natural beauty and rich culture, magical festivals. They call it the "God's own Country"
When culture meets art, this is what explodes as a beautiful showcase.
The experience of his shows is one of his kind & the way he plays with gold & grey is magnificent!
Thousands of People across the globe are loving his art & applauding his craft in his showcase!
