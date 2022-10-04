Search icon
Palm Jumeirah villa sold for INR 6,733,468,363 breaks Dubai's real-estate record: Know Casa Del Sole's key features

Casa Del Sole, the largest signature villa on Palm Jumeirah's Billionaires' Row, was sold at a record deal for AED 302.5M (INR 6,733,468,363).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 09:35 AM IST

Reuters Photo

A mansion built on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah island has now entered the record books as the most expensive villa sale in the UAE. Casa Del Sole, the largest signature villa on Palm Jumeirah's Billionaires' Row, was sold at a record deal for AED 302.5M (INR 6,733,468,363). 

The modern architectural masterpiece was sold via Alpago Properties. 

Take a look at some key features of this massive INR 6,733,468,363 worth villa 

Casa Del Sole has 8 bedrooms and exclusive underground parking for up to 15 cars

Casa Del Sole is extremely spacious and has been built over four levels (Basement, Ground, First, and Second Floor) on a plot of 28,000 sq. ft.

It has an enclosed area of about 25,000 sq ft, making it the biggest signature villa in Alpago Properties' collection of six located on Palm Jumeirah's Frond G billionaire's row.

The villa has high-end amenities such as a home cinema, bowling alley, gym, hammam, sauna, infinity pool, jacuzzi, game room, terrace seating area, etc.

Casa Del Sole is a prime example of embracing the beauty of natural surroundings and incorporating it into the design overall. With elegance and sophistication as key components throughout the sensational villa, both opulence and convenience permeate the property in abundance. The double signature villa sale is set to change Dubai's luxury property market. This momentous sale sets a new benchmark in the UAE's real estate market.

With Casa Del Sole in line to be finished by the first quarter of 2023, it will be the fourth signature villa to be completed in the series of 6 set to shape the landscape of Billionaires' Row on the Palm Jumeirah.

Murat Ayyildiz, Alpago Group, commented on the sale, "We are very pleased with this sale, which underlines our capabilities in the market. Bringing Dubai elite, the highest quality, ultra-luxury properties is our forte and this sale further cements our position as the leaders in developing top-end residential, commercial, and hospitality projects."

