Palace worth Rs 40000000000 lands in legal battle between minister, former CM and...; it is owned by...

The Scindias, one of India’s wealthiest royal families, are in the midst of a massive property dispute going on for decades. Jyotiraditya Scindia is in a legal battle with his three aunts. The Jai Vilas Palace is at the centre of the battle which is worth Rs 4,000 crore and is adorned with gold.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 05:43 PM IST

The Scindias, one of India’s wealthiest royal families, are in the midst of a massive property dispute going on for decades, which, according to reports is likely to be solved soon. The clash between Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his three aunts, Usha Raje Rana, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, and former MP minister Yashodhara Raje, is centered on Rs 40,000 crore worth of assets, including one of the most expensive palaces in India, Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior.

The case has reached a point where the Madhya Pradesh High Court, located in Gwalior, has asked both parties to take 90 days to come to a settlement, reported The Times of India. Justice GS Ahluwalia, presiding over the case, said on September 15 that though both parties agreed to a settlement, they would first have to withdraw pending cases.

How grand is Gwalior’s Jai Vilas Palace?

One of India’s grandest heritage properties is the Jai Vilas Palace. Commissioned in 1874 by Maharaja Jayajirao Scindia, the palace is spread across 12.40 lakh square feet. French architect Sir Michael Filose built it under the aegis of the British.

Interiors

The royal palace is designed with 400 rooms and is beautifully and intricately decorated with gold, chandeliers, royal dining and kitchen settings, and more. Jai Vilas Palace is adorned with 560 kilograms of melted gold. One of its halls, the Durbar Hall, has the biggest attraction in the entire palace, as it features an exquisite chandelier weighing more than 3,500 kg.

Another unique hall is the royal dining hall, which has a unique way of serving as a silver train was meant to serve, along with gold and silver crockery, and tracks were built under the table to serve guests. The palace contains separate rooms for staff, a royal kitchen, polo grounds, a swimming pool, a gym, and much more.

Architecture

With a unique architectural style, the first floor is designed in the Tuscan style, the second floor in Italian-Doric style decorations, and the third floor in the Corinthian style. The palace is built with Italian marble, Persian carpets, and other royal decorations, giving it a timeless appeal.

Museum

For tourists and heritage enthusiasts, a part of the Jai Vilas Palace has been turned into a museum comprising 35 rooms that house the history of the Scindia royal family. Visitors need to book tickets in advance, and the timings are from 10 am to 6 pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

