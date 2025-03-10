Designed to enhance communication and provide essential resources for pharmacy professionals in Kabupaten Tuban, East Java.

Tuban, Indonesia – The Persatuan Ahli Farmasi Indonesia (PAFI) Tuban branch is pleased to announce the launch of its official website, designed to enhance communication and provide essential resources for pharmacy professionals in Kabupaten Tuban, East Java. This digital platform aims to support the professional development of its members and improve public access to pharmaceutical services.

About PAFI Tuban

PAFI is the Indonesian Association of Pharmacy Experts, a professional organization dedicated to advancing the field of pharmacy nationwide. The Tuban branch focuses on addressing the specific needs and challenges of pharmacy professionals within the region, striving to elevate pharmaceutical practice standards and ensure community well-being.

Key Features of the New Website

The newly launched website offers several features tailored to meet the needs of its members and the public:

Member Registration & Login: A dedicated portal for pharmacy professionals to register, update their professional details and connect with the association.

A dedicated portal for pharmacy professionals to register, update their professional details and connect with the association. STR/SIK Certification Support: Step-by-step guidance on obtaining essential pharmacy practice licenses.

Step-by-step guidance on obtaining essential pharmacy practice licenses. Educational Resources: Access to the latest pharmaceutical research, regulatory updates, and professional development courses.

Access to the latest pharmaceutical research, regulatory updates, and professional development courses. Job Listings & Career Support: A dedicated section for job vacancies and career-building resources.

A dedicated section for job vacancies and career-building resources. Event & Workshop Announcements: A calendar highlighting upcoming seminars, training sessions, and networking opportunities.

A calendar highlighting upcoming seminars, training sessions, and networking opportunities. Merchandise Store: An online store for members to purchase official PAFI merchandise.

Contact Information

PAFI Tuban is headquartered at Jalan Pattimura, Kabupaten Tuban, Jawa Timur. For inquiries, WhatsApp at +62 852-1791-563. The website provides additional resources and information, including links to related organizations and official bodies.

Strengthening the Future of Pharmacy in Tuban

The launch of this official website signifies PAFI Tuban's commitment to empowering pharmacy professionals and enhancing public health services. By providing a centralized hub of information and resources, the organization aims to foster professional growth, ensure adherence to industry standards, and improve the quality of healthcare services in the region.

Members and the public are encouraged to explore the new website, engage with its features, and participate in various programs and initiatives. Through collective effort and continuous learning, PAFI Tuban aspires to lead the way in pharmaceutical excellence within East Java and beyond.

To know more please visit

https://pafituban.org

https://pafisambas.org

https://pafipcsumbawabarat.org

Disclaimer-(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)