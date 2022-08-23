Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Overweight man loses 70 kgs after girlfriend calls him fat, leaves him; know his story

Weight-loss story: A story about a guy whose girlfriend left him because he was fat. He shared a transformation video on Tik-Tok.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 07:55 AM IST

Overweight man loses 70 kgs after girlfriend calls him fat, leaves him; know his story
Overweight man loses 70 kgs after girlfriend calls him fat, leaves him; know his story
People who are overweight face a lot of trouble in their daily routine. Starting from not being as active as others, the fitting of clothes is not right, fatigue happens quickly, many diseases surround, there is lack of confidence etc, when compared to people who are underweight. 
According to science, being overweight has a significant impact on a person's physical and mental health. Overweight people use all weight-loss strategies, including diets and gym workouts. Recently, a situation where a youngster dropped half of his body weight came to light. The boy's girlfriend deserves credit for helping him lose weight. The youngster recounts his path of transformation in the video. 
 
Girlfriend called him fat and left
 
The youngster who has dropped weight is identified as Puvi, according to Dailystar. He used to weigh about 139 kg. He has lost weight, and his current weight is at 69 kg. He currently weighs half as much as he did previously. On Tiktok, Puvi posted a video in which he described his fitness journey.
Puvi was overweight and always wore a jacket. He had lost his girlfriend because she thought he was too bulky. His heart was broken and he altered his lifestyle to become fit. 
 
Started from gym
 
Puvi joined a gym to get in shape. He gradually began to see benefits. Puvi is now in good shape and has abs. Puvi now wears L sizes instead of the XXXL sizes he had worn. Puvi's body fat percentage has drastically decreased, but his muscle mass has risen. His face is not recognized.  People find it hard to realise how much Puvi has changed. Puvi published a photograph of himself wearing a blue jacket with his ex-girlfriend standing next to her while also discussing her fitness progress. My girlfriend informed me I have become quite obese, thus I am leaving you, Puvi said in the video. 
 
Paid strict attention to his diet
 
Puvi paid close attention to his nutrition in addition to working out in the gym because diet requires more effort than exercise. Puvi began consuming a high-protein diet. H e consumed bread, chicken, eggs, carbohydrates, and leafy greens in his diet.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CGBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary result 2022 DECLARED at cgbse.nic.in: How to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.