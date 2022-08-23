Overweight man loses 70 kgs after girlfriend calls him fat, leaves him; know his story

People who are overweight face a lot of trouble in their daily routine. Starting from not being as active as others, the fitting of clothes is not right, fatigue happens quickly, many diseases surround, there is lack of confidence etc, when compared to people who are underweight.

According to science, being overweight has a significant impact on a person's physical and mental health. Overweight people use all weight-loss strategies, including diets and gym workouts. Recently, a situation where a youngster dropped half of his body weight came to light. The boy's girlfriend deserves credit for helping him lose weight. The youngster recounts his path of transformation in the video.

Girlfriend called him fat and left

The youngster who has dropped weight is identified as Puvi, according to Dailystar. He used to weigh about 139 kg. He has lost weight, and his current weight is at 69 kg. He currently weighs half as much as he did previously. On Tiktok, Puvi posted a video in which he described his fitness journey.

Puvi was overweight and always wore a jacket. He had lost his girlfriend because she thought he was too bulky. His heart was broken and he altered his lifestyle to become fit.

Started from gym

Puvi joined a gym to get in shape. He gradually began to see benefits. Puvi is now in good shape and has abs. Puvi now wears L sizes instead of the XXXL sizes he had worn. Puvi's body fat percentage has drastically decreased, but his muscle mass has risen. His face is not recognized. People find it hard to realise how much Puvi has changed. Puvi published a photograph of himself wearing a blue jacket with his ex-girlfriend standing next to her while also discussing her fitness progress. My girlfriend informed me I have become quite obese, thus I am leaving you, Puvi said in the video.

Paid strict attention to his diet