Overthinking: 5 signs that you need to seek medical attention

Photo: Pexels

Your thoughts are integral to your mental health and well-being. Thoughts where you worry about the future or you find yourself dwelling on the past can lead to you missing out on the present. You might be overthinking so much that you can't get anything done or your thoughts start to become doubtful and negative. Overthinking a negative memory can lead to many health problems.

Here are a few reasons you might be overthinking:

1. Serotonin is a feel-good neurotransmitter in the brain. When your serotonin levels are low, you might start to feel anxious and start overthinking.

2. Stress is a common cause of overthinking. Stressful situations like losing a job, relationship problems or health worries can trigger overthinking.

3. You might be worried about a mistake you've made or the outcome of a test. These can lead to negative thoughts about your self-worth or feeling unable to reach your goals.

4. Trying to come up with "What if?" possibilities.

When to seek medical advice:

Here are FIVE mental health conditions associated with overthinking. These are red flags which should prompt you to seek medical advice from your healthcare professional.

• Repetitive negative and suicidal thoughts.

• Hearing voices or experiencing hallucinations in your mind that trigger negative thoughts.

• Trying to distract your thoughts by developing repetitive habits that disrupt your normal life.

• PHOBIA - when you have a fear of something and you need help to manage your fear as you can't live life normally due to overthinking this fear.

• If you have had a traumatic experience in the past that is stopping you from moving forward.