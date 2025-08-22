Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Overeating Protein? 5 warning signs you shouldn’t ignore

From dehydration and digestive problems to kidney strain and weight gain, eating too much protein can harm your body.. Here are 5 signs that indicate you’re overconsuming protein and need to balance your diet.

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 05:51 PM IST

Protein is one of the most important nutrients for the body. It helps in muscle growth, repair, and overall health. However, consuming too much protein can harm your organs and lead to long-term health issues. According to experts, overconsuming protein may result in cardiovascular problems, kidney strain, and even digestive issues. Here are five warning signs of excessive protein intake you should not ignore.

Dehydration

When you consume too much protein, your kidneys work overtime to eliminate the byproducts of protein metabolism. This may lead to dehydration, making you feel unusually thirsty or causing darker-colored urine.

Digestive issues

High-protein diets often lack enough fiber, resulting in constipation, bloating, and stomach discomfort. Without a balance of macronutrients, gut health can be compromised.

Bad breath

If you’re on a very high-protein, low-carb diet, your body may enter ketosis. This can lead to bad breath that resists even with good oral hygiene.

Weight gain

Excess protein does not always mean fat loss. When the body doesn’t need the extra protein, it stores it as fat, contributing to weight gain despite a high-protein diet.

Kidney strain

Overconsumption of protein can put stress on the kidneys, especially for people with pre-existing kidney problems. Warning signs may include swelling in the hands, feet, or face.

How much protein do you really need?

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines, a healthy adult needs only 0.8–1 g of protein per kilogram of body weight per day. Athletes, pregnant women, and patients with special medical needs may require more, but only under the guidance of a qualified nutritionist or dietician.


ALSO READ: Are these 4 veggies really protein powerhouses? Rakul Preet thinks so, but nutritionist says…

