Our health determines our quality of life, not money, Zerodha CEO's health tips for 2023

In 2020, Zerodha in India became a company to achieve unicorn status and the name Nithin Kamath, born in a Konkani family, reached the world. He made it to the Forbes list of the top 100 richest people in India. The same Nitin Kamat has given some important tips about health. Which is currently being discussed a lot.

Nithin Kamath has made a Twitter thread. In it, he has said that as we 'grow up', our health determines our status, not money. I've thought about health quite a bit over the years. Also experimenting with me and our team. I am supporting some startups which are helping to make Indians healthy, he said.

I have spent the last couple of years thinking quite a bit about health. Experimenting with myself and our team, and supporting startups that are trying to help Indians make healthier choices.



A few thoughts on how and why you should focus on your health. 1/9 December 30, 2022

Nithin Kamath has said that while chasing money-related goals it is important to remember that money cannot buy good health. As we grow older, our health determines our quality of life, not money.



Kamath has said that not only appearance is important but how we stay healthy is important. Celebrities influence many people. But they are flashy and only show through photos. They experiment with health to look beautiful, which is wrong.



He said sitting is also a new type of smoking. How much we move while working is important. Standing up every 45 minutes after sitting all the time has had a positive effect on my lifestyle. He said that going to bed at 9 pm and waking up at 5 am to exercise has helped him. Sleeping early is very beneficial for your self-control. Then the possibility of ambivalence is reduced. Exercising in the morning increases your chances of doing a healthy job throughout the day.



He says, I think it is glorious to sleep less and work more. Life is like a marathon; If you run the world fast and don't pace yourself, you may end up. Nitin Kamat has also advised that for 1 hour before going to bed, keep aside all devices like mobiles, laptops and pursue your hobbies and spend time with your children.