Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Oscars 2023: RRR fans showed disappointment as SS Rajamouli was sitting behind at ceremony, see viral video

A video is getting viral of the RRR team sitting behind and clapping and shouting the hardest at Oscars 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

Oscars 2023: RRR fans showed disappointment as SS Rajamouli was sitting behind at ceremony, see viral video
Oscars 2023: RRR fans show disappointment as SS Rajamouli was sitting behind at ceremony, see viral video

RRR movie has made India proud today by creating history at the 95th Academy Awards. The entire team was present at the Oscars 2023 ceremony on early Monday morning at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre to represent the country.

As the music composer MM Keeravani and his son, singer Kaala Bhairavaa moved towards the stage to collect their Oscars trophy, Rajamouli and the rest of the people cheered hard for them from behind.

Rajamouli and the entire team made sure to encourage MM Keeravani and Kaala Bhairvaa as they walked up the stage to collect the prestigious award. 

 

 

A video is getting viral of the RRR team sitting behind and clapping and shouting the hardest.

 

However, a video is getting viral of the RRR sitting behind and clapping and cheering up the hardest. 

The fans were quick enough to notice their seating arrangement. As seen in the video, Keeravani and Bhairavaa could be seen walking among the crowd seated down – right in front of the stage while Rajamouli is seen lingering out of the balcony at the back.

Showing disappointment, one social media user wrote, “they could have given them a proper seat. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From studying medicine to modelling- Here's everything you need to know about Sara Tendulkar
Viral: IAS Athar Amir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi's new photos breaks the internet, check out here
Five foods to avoid that increase the risk of cancer
Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside
World's first crewed flying race car with a top speed of 360 kmph
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-Doha Indigo flight makes emergency landing at Karachi airport after passenger dies
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.