Oscars 2023: RRR fans showed disappointment as SS Rajamouli was sitting behind at ceremony, see viral video

Oscars 2023: RRR fans show disappointment as SS Rajamouli was sitting behind at ceremony, see viral video

RRR movie has made India proud today by creating history at the 95th Academy Awards. The entire team was present at the Oscars 2023 ceremony on early Monday morning at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre to represent the country.

As the music composer MM Keeravani and his son, singer Kaala Bhairavaa moved towards the stage to collect their Oscars trophy, Rajamouli and the rest of the people cheered hard for them from behind.

Rajamouli and the entire team made sure to encourage MM Keeravani and Kaala Bhairvaa as they walked up the stage to collect the prestigious award.

Simple question.. why tf was DeepikaPadukone sitting in the front while ssrajamouli tarak9999 AlwaysRamCharan were not seated in front. She is not even nominated and neither is she even remotely associated with the movie. Insulting. watch the video Oscars RRR NaatuNaatu pictwittercomgVOg24CGmY Earthly joshhawley666 March 13, 2023

A video is getting viral of the RRR team sitting behind and clapping and shouting the hardest.

The fans were quick enough to notice their seating arrangement. As seen in the video, Keeravani and Bhairavaa could be seen walking among the crowd seated down – right in front of the stage while Rajamouli is seen lingering out of the balcony at the back.

Showing disappointment, one social media user wrote, “they could have given them a proper seat.