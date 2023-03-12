Meet Lauren Gottlieb, actor-dancer who is set to perform on Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023 (photos: Instagram/Lauren Gottlieb)

Oscars 2023 is all set to take place on March 13 (India timing) in Los Angeles, USA. This year, all eyes will be on RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' which has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.

Before this, Lauren Gottlieb, who is a popular actor and amazing dancer, has announced that she will be grooving to the tunes of the popular song Naatu Naatu at Oscar 2023. She shared the news on her Instagram account with stunning photos of herself. But who is Lauren Gottlieb?

Born on June 8, 1988, Lauren Gottlieb is an American dancer and actress. However, she has worked mainly in the Indian film industry. She acted in films like ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013), ABCD 2 (2015) and others.

She was a contestant on the third season of the American reality dance competition So You Think You Can Dance. In India, the 34-year-old was the runner up in the sixth season of the dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2013.

Two years later, she also judged the eighth season of the show. In 2014, she participated in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa (Season 7) with Salman Yusuff Khan. She has also appeared in music videos of popular singer Harrdy Sandhu's 'She Dance Like' and rapper Badshah's song 'Mercy'.

She moved to India in March 2012 and therefore learned Hindi to make a career in Bollywood. The popular dancer has 3 million followers on Instagram. She is known for her excellent dancing skills.

Recently, she announced the news about her performance on 'Naatu Naatu' at Oscar 2023, saying she is excited for performing "on the most prestigious state in the world". She wrote, " SPECIAL NEWS!!! I'm performing on Naatu Naatu at the OSCARS!!!!!! I'm beyond excited to perform on the most prestigious stage in the world. Wish me luck!!!"