Orthodox Christmas 2023: Why do some people celebrate Christmas in January?

Representational image

The date of December 25, is very special for the people of the Christian community around the world. It is believed that Jesus Christ was born on this day. Mother Mary, gave birth to the messenger of God Jesus Christ on this day. This is the reason why most countries around the world celebrate Merry Christmas on December 25.

Most countries celebrated Christmas on December 25. But do you know that Christmas was not celebrated on December 25 in all the countries of the world? There are not 2-4 but 15 such countries. Because of this, these countries are also called conservative.

Many countries in the Middle East, including Russia, celebrate Christmas in January. Unlike most countries around the world, these countries celebrate Christmas on the seventh day of January. Christmas is celebrated in these countries on January 7, 13 days after most of the countries.

Countries celebrating Christmas on January 7

Before knowing the reason behind celebrating Christmas on January 7, we tell you which are those 15 countries. Russia, Egypt and Israel are big names among the countries doing this. Apart from these countries, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Moldova, Macedonia, Ethiopia, Georgia, Greece, Romania, Serbia, Belarus, Montenegro and Kazakhstan also celebrate Christmas on January 7 instead of December 25.

What is the reason?

The reason behind celebrating Christmas in these countries on January 7 instead of December 25 is the calendar. Actually, there is a difference between the Gregorian and Julian calendars, due to which there is a change in the date. The Gregorian calendar was started by Pope Gregory in the year 1582, while the Julian calendar was started by Julius Caesar in 46 BC. There is a difference of 13 days between the two.

Different calendars are followed in different countries. In the year 1752, England started following the Gregorian calendar instead of the Julian calendar. Most western countries have been following this calendar. However, many people did not accept the new calendar and followed the already existing Julian calendar.

According to ScoopWhoop's report, some people in the Middle East are still following the Julian calendar. Due to the difference of 13 days between the two calendars, Christmas Day is celebrated on January 7 in countries that follow the Julian calendar. It is called 'Old Christmas Day'.