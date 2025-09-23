Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Orry flaunts quirky lobster bag worth Rs 14 lakh at Homebound screening, fans joke 'Dihadi ka majdoor lag raha'

At the premiere of Homebound, India’s official Oscar entry this year, Orry turned heads with a bizarre yet luxury lobster-shaped Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 14 lakh. While the film is winning global praise, Orry’s quirky style became the night’s hot topic online.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 11:25 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Orry flaunts quirky lobster bag worth Rs 14 lakh at Homebound screening, fans joke 'Dihadi ka majdoor lag raha'
Orry’s lobster moment

Orry knows how to steal the spotlight, and this time it wasn’t just with his trademark smile. At the red carpet of Homebound in Mumbai, he showed up in a beige tank top, brown trousers, a yellow belt and the ultimate statement piece, a lobster-shaped Louis Vuitton bag.

This luxury accessory, priced at nearly Rs 14 lakh as per a Times of India report, is designed to look exactly like a lobster: claws, legs, tail and all; crafted in LV’s iconic monogram leather. It’s from the brand’s limited-edition collection, and Orry flaunted it like a true fashion daredevil.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

But fans on social media had a field day. Some called him a 'joker', others joked he looked like a 'dihadi ka mazdoor' (daily wage worker). One user quipped: 'Logon ko kyun itna pasand hai, yeh toh furniture wale lagte hain', translated as, 'Why do people like him so much? He looks like a furniture delivery guy.'

Meanwhile, Homebound shines bright

While Orry’s lobster bag made headlines, the real star of the night was Homebound. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film features Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa. Inspired by Basharat Peer’s essay 'A Friendship, A Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway', the movie tells the story of two childhood friends chasing dreams of becoming policemen while fighting caste and communal discrimination.

The film has already premiered at Cannes and Toronto, earning rave reviews, and is now India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the upcoming Oscars. It will release in Indian theatres on 26 September 2025.

Between Orry’s fashion stunt and Homebound’s Oscar buzz, the premiere was a mix of quirk, glamour, and serious cinema. One made people laugh, the other made them think and together, they gave us a night to remember.

