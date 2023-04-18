Orhan Awatramani wears not-so-expensive outfit with Urfi Javed, but his bracelet can buy you a car...

Orhan Awatramani: Recently, at an Ambani event he wore a suit priced Rs 3 lakh.

Orhan Awatramani or Orry, the best friend of stars like Nysa Devgan, Radhika Merchant and Sara Ali Khan, has been getting traction on social media due to his extravagant clothes and car. The mystery man drives a Mercedes G Wagon. On a Dubai trip, he wore shorts and a t-shirt worth a lakh. Now his photo with Urfi Javed has gone viral. He wore a not-so-expensive outfit but a very expensive bracelet.

In his previous photos, he wore clothes of a brand called Amiri. The price of his blue T-shirt was Rs 40,000 and his shorts cost Rs 45,000. His Nike sneakers were priced at Rs 10,000.

In another photo, he wore a white shirt of the brand Orlebar Brown whose cost is Rs 30,000. His shorts cost Rs 47000. His Rolex Watches cost Rs 72 lakh and his shoes price was Rs 90,000 of the brand Balenciaga whose cost is Rs 90,000.

He always wears designer clothes. In a recent photo with Khushi Kapoor, he wore Burberry's co-ord set worth Rs 55000. His shoes cost Rs 90000 and bracelet cost was Rs 5.73 lakh.

With Urfi Javed, he wore an Adidas outfit.

In total, Orry wore clothes and accessories worth Rs 8.98 lakh. He wore a bracelet from Cartier's Love collection. Its price is Rs 8.75 lakh.

His white sneakers and clothes were from Adidas. The price of the set is Rs 11,200.