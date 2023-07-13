Orhan Awatramani dons pink co-ord set worth Rs 1.50 lakh at 'Barbie' film launch

Orhan's outfit is from Marineserre's collection. It features a sponge texture and a moon diamond pattern, blending comfort and style seamlessly.

Orhan Awatramani, a prominent internet personality, continues to captivate his followers with his extravagant lifestyle and breathtaking vacations, which he frequently shares on social media. He is often seen socializing with various Gen-Z Bollywood celebrities and is involved in multiple professions such as singing, songwriting, and fashion designing, always showcasing his unique style.

Recently, on July 13, 2023, Orhan attended the highly anticipated launch event of the Hollywood film, Barbie in London, and once again, he made a bold fashion statement. Embracing the film's theme, he chose to wear a striking pink co-ord set that stole the show. The ensemble comprised a printed shirt and matching pants, and Orhan undoubtedly set the red carpet ablaze with his stunning look.

Orhan's pink co-ord set, which caught the attention of many, is a must-have addition to anyone's wardrobe. Orhan's outfit is from Marineserre's collection. It features a sponge texture and a moon diamond pattern, blending comfort and style seamlessly. However, what stood out was the hefty price tag associated with the ensemble. The shirt alone costs Rs. 63,923.73, while the pants are priced at Rs. 85,251.51. Together, Orhan's outfit amounts to a staggering Rs. 1,49,182.72.

In addition to his chic co-ord set, Orhan completed his ultra-cool look with a pearl necklace from the brand Ian Charms, which is valued at Rs. 15,000. He also accessorized with a stunning love bracelet from Cartier, worth Rs. 24,00,000, and a pair of funky Balenciaga shoes, priced at Rs. 90,000. These luxurious additions added an extra touch of glamour to Orhan's overall appearance.