Orhan Awatramani dons pink co-ord set worth Rs 1.50 lakh at 'Barbie' film launch

Headlines

Chandrayaan 3 countdown: Just hours before launch, know evolution of ISRO’s moon missions

Meet Soundarya, Karnataka's first AI-generated news presenter introduced to South India audience

Britney Spears demands public apology for being allegedly manhandled by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s guard

WI vs IND, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma completes 3,500 runs in Test cricket

DNA Verified: TV, mobile phones, household items cheaper amid new GST rates? Truth behind viral post

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chandrayaan 3 countdown: Just hours before launch, know evolution of ISRO’s moon missions

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Meet Soundarya, Karnataka's first AI-generated news presenter introduced to South India audience

Delhi floods: 8 superfoods to prevent diseases

Batters who have hit most fifties in World Cup

Monsoon: 10 tips to keep cars safe from flood damage

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Hina Khan looks breathtaking in blue anarkali kurta set worth Rs 42,000, drops photos on Instagram

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri: ‘I am Going to Make The Biggest Film on Dharma’ | DNA India News

Citadel’s Ashleigh Cummings talks about show and her favourite Priyanka Chopra films | DNA Exclusive

No rift with anyone, saying same thing as CM Gehlot: Sachin Pilot during ‘Jansangharsh Yatra’

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Britney Spears demands public apology for being allegedly manhandled by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s guard

How Adhura's horrors are more about bullying and loneliness of 'misfits' than anything supernatural | Opinion

HomeLifestyle

india

Orhan Awatramani dons pink co-ord set worth Rs 1.50 lakh at 'Barbie' film launch

Orhan's outfit is from Marineserre's collection. It features a sponge texture and a moon diamond pattern, blending comfort and style seamlessly.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 10:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Orhan Awatramani, a prominent internet personality, continues to captivate his followers with his extravagant lifestyle and breathtaking vacations, which he frequently shares on social media. He is often seen socializing with various Gen-Z Bollywood celebrities and is involved in multiple professions such as singing, songwriting, and fashion designing, always showcasing his unique style.

Recently, on July 13, 2023, Orhan attended the highly anticipated launch event of the Hollywood film, Barbie in London, and once again, he made a bold fashion statement. Embracing the film's theme, he chose to wear a striking pink co-ord set that stole the show. The ensemble comprised a printed shirt and matching pants, and Orhan undoubtedly set the red carpet ablaze with his stunning look.

Orhan's pink co-ord set, which caught the attention of many, is a must-have addition to anyone's wardrobe. Orhan's outfit is from Marineserre's collection. It features a sponge texture and a moon diamond pattern, blending comfort and style seamlessly. However, what stood out was the hefty price tag associated with the ensemble. The shirt alone costs Rs. 63,923.73, while the pants are priced at Rs. 85,251.51. Together, Orhan's outfit amounts to a staggering Rs. 1,49,182.72.

In addition to his chic co-ord set, Orhan completed his ultra-cool look with a pearl necklace from the brand Ian Charms, which is valued at Rs. 15,000. He also accessorized with a stunning love bracelet from Cartier, worth Rs. 24,00,000, and a pair of funky Balenciaga shoes, priced at Rs. 90,000. These luxurious additions added an extra touch of glamour to Orhan's overall appearance.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Google Pay users can now make payments without UPI PIN: Check limit and how to activate feature

Meet Shri Thanedar, did odd jobs to survive in Karnataka, built multi-crore company in US, now successful politician

From KGF to Baahubali: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue reminded netizens of these 5 films

Akshay Kumar reduces his fees by significant amount after recent flops? Know how much he charged for OMG 2

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: BJP claims TMC sponsored violence that killed around 45

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Hina Khan looks breathtaking in blue anarkali kurta set worth Rs 42,000, drops photos on Instagram

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

In pics: Thumkeshwari singer Rashmeet Kaur's journey, from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE