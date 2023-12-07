Headlines

Sara Ali Khan recalls Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘selfless’ help as Kedarnath turns 5: 'There's not a single day...'

Date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams in UP released; details inside

Organize your spiritual space: Find perfect wooden temple on Amazon

Cosy and warm: Stay snug all winters with these fuzzy slippers

Elevate your serving experience with premium and stylish set of bowls on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sara Ali Khan recalls Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘selfless’ help as Kedarnath turns 5: 'There's not a single day...'

Date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams in UP released; details inside

Organize your spiritual space: Find perfect wooden temple on Amazon

Pakistan players who have won IPL trophy

​9 fittest star kids of Bollywood

First player to score T20I century from each country

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Sara Ali Khan recalls Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘selfless’ help as Kedarnath turns 5: 'There's not a single day...'

Madhubala actor Bhupinder Singh arrested for allegedly killing one, injuring three after fight over cutting trees

Hi Nanna Twitter review: Netizens hail Nani, Mrunal Thakur’s 'magical' performances, call film ‘emotional rollercoaster’

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Organize your spiritual space: Find perfect wooden temple on Amazon

Discover the beauty of wooden temples and elevate your worship experience. Explore the great deals on stunning wooden temples available on Amazon.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 04:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Wooden temples not only add a touch of elegance to your home decor but also create a sacred space for your spiritual practices. Wooden temples are not just functional, but they also bring a sense of tranquillity and serenity to any room. With various options available on Amazon, you can choose one that perfectly suits your style and space. 

ORMEE Sheesham Wood Temple for Home At Rs 4,599

  • This wooden temple measures 54.61 cm in height, 26.67 cm in width, and 63.5 cm in lengt
  •  It comes in a contemporary style with a walnut colour 
  • Crafted from high-quality Sheesham Wood, this pooja stand is not only visually appealing but also built to last for years.

Buy Now on Amazon

Home and Bazaar Rajasthani Ethnic Handcrafted Wooden Temple At Rs 3,999

  • This wooden temple is crafted from Mango Wood and MDF, measuring 18 x 12 x 24 inches on the outside and 16 x 11 x 12 inches on the inside
  • It's a completely handcrafted and hand-painted piece that showcases pure Rajasthani art
  • You can easily mount it on the wall and no assembly is needed as it arrives in a pre-assembled state.

Buy Now on Amazon

Kamdhenu art and craft Wooden Temple At Rs 2,910

  • This wooden temple is sized at 18 x 12 x 24 inches outside and 16 x 10 x 13 inches inside
  • It's made of Wood and MDF
  • It is strongly advised to measure not only the outer dimensions of your room space but also the size of all your idols/frames to ensure they fit in the inner space of the temple before placing your order. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Kamdhenu art and craft Wooden Temple At Rs 1,793

  • This wooden temple boasts a design that's both meticulous and timeless, reflecting the craftsmanship and devotion poured into it
  •  It offers plenty of storage for your sacred idols and prayer items, enhancing your spiritual rituals
  •  Its compact, space-saving size makes it a perfect fit for any home, striking the right balance between looks and function. s.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Baryl Vannaisangi, from anchor to politician, who becomes youngest woman MLA of Mizoram?

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva's school fee is...; know area covered, amenities

Meet man who graduated at 17, left high-paying job of CEO, built Rs 20000 crore company, now is...

Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput fulfilled all his dreams from his bucket list: 'Jo jo usne likha tha..'

Noida International Airport: Rapid rail to run from Ghaziabad to Jewar Airport; check route, other details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE