Headlines

Check out amazing deals on premium lunch boxes

Discover sturdy and safe premium baby swings exclusively on Amazon

Ratan Tata’s manager Shantanu Naidu buys new Tata Safari, billionaire seen checking out the SUV

Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam dazzle in elegant attire at Imam-ul Haq's reception

Organise your books in style with premium bookshelves on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Check out amazing deals on premium lunch boxes

Discover sturdy and safe premium baby swings exclusively on Amazon

Ratan Tata’s manager Shantanu Naidu buys new Tata Safari, billionaire seen checking out the SUV

5 mammals that lay eggs

8 blockbusters Ranbir Kapoor rejected

8 benefits of coconut flour 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Days after apologising for rape comment, Mansoor Ali Khan to now sue Trisha Krishnan for defamation, calls apology joke

Watch: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas vibe to Diljit Dosanjh songs in Goa, netizens say 'welcome to India'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Organise your books in style with premium bookshelves on Amazon

Check out the great deals on bookshelves exclusively on Amazon. Grab the offers now.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 04:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Buying a bookshelf is not only a practical way to organise your books but also adds a touch of style to your home and having a dedicated space for your books can make it easier to find and enjoy your favourite reads.

ABOUT SPACE Book Shelf At Rs 3,809

  • Crafted with engineered wood, this bookshelf measures L 110 x B 30.5 x H 62.5 cm, providing ample space for your favourite books, family photos, decorations, and more
  • With 5 open display shelves in an oak red finish, this versatile rack is perfect for showcasing your items
  • The floor-standing display rack comes with detailed instructions and all the necessary tools for a smooth assembly
  • This display shelf complements any decor, making it a great addition to your bedroom or living room.

Buy Now on Amazon

Lukzer 6 Layer Engineered Wood Bookshelf At Rs 2,830

  • This bookshelf features 6 open shelving spaces, providing plenty of room to neatly arrange your books, plants, and collections
  • This bookshelf requires DIY installation, which means you can personally set it up or hire a carpenter
  • With its rustic design, this shelf seamlessly blends with any furniture in your house.

Buy Now on Amazon


Wakefit Book Shelf At Rs 4,508

  • Made of high-grade prelam engineering wood with a natural wood grain finish, this bookshelf is built to last
  • With dimensions of Height (65.6 in), Length (23.6 in), and weight (9.4 in), this Zig Zag bookshelf offers 5 tiers, providing ample space for your knowledgeable books, novels, comics, newspapers, toys, and antique items
  • Enjoy peace of mind with a 1-year warranty against manufacturing defects.

Buy Now on Amazon


DeckUp Cove Engineered Wood Book Shelf At Rs 5,798

  • The bookshelf is made with high-grade European standard E2 engineered wood, specifically particle board with a pre-laminate finish
  •  The matte wood grain gives it a sleek look, and the dark wenge colour adds a touch of contemporary style
  • It comes with easy-to-follow DIY assembly instructions and all the necessary hardware for you to put it together.

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'They will throw me in jail': Amitabh Bachchan’s lawyer calls actor’s farmland case 'political trap'

This actress was trolled for bold scenes in B-grade erotic film, later shocked all by giving highest-grossing Hindi film

Discover ultimate scalp massagers under Rs 300 on Amazon

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue ops: Rescuers make 8-metre progress through vertical drilling in last one and half hours

Who is VK Pandian, the ex-IAS officer who has joined BJD in presence of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE