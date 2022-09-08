Oral health: How your diet affects your oral health? Know how to maintain good oral hygiene

Oral hygiene is preventative care.

Oral health is an essential part of overall health and well-being. Throughout the life course, oral health is influenced not only by biological determinants but also by behavioral and social factors. Early life exposures can significantly impact an individual's future oral health. The balance between risk and protective factors is necessary for maintaining good oral health throughout life.

Risk factors such as an unhealthy diet, inadequate toothbrushing habits, smoking, alcohol, and stress can contribute to the development of oral diseases.

What you eat has a big impact on your overall health, so it's no surprise that your diet also affects your dental health. Nutrients found in fruits, vegetables, legumes, and nuts improve your body's ability to fight bacteria and inflammation, helping to protect your teeth and gums. Some foods actually help defend against tooth decay in special ways. Oral health is also linked to whole-body health such as-

Cardiovascular disease

Stroke

Endocarditis

Pneumonia

Pregnancy complications

Recent studies have shown that fresh cranberries can help prevent bacteria from forming plaque. Calcium-fortified juices, milk, and other dairy products are rich in calcium and vitamin D, which promotes healthy teeth and bones and reduces the risk of tooth loss. Cheese unleashes a burst of calcium that mixes with plaque and sticks to your teeth. This protects your teeth from the acid that causes decay and helps rebuild tooth enamel on the spot. Crisp fruits and raw vegetables, like apples, carrots, and celery, help clean plaque from the teeth and freshen the breath. You may already know that cavity-causing bacteria feed on the sugars in soda, chocolate milk, and candy. Sugar is converted to acid, which attacks tooth enamel and causes tooth decay.

Follow these good practices for healthy teeth-

A diet that promotes good oral health is not just about the foods you eat or avoid but when and how you eat them is also equally important.

Foods that take a long time to chew or you hold for a longer period, such as cough drops, cause damage because they hold sugar against your teeth longer than other foods.

Instead of snacking on sugary, carbohydrate-rich, or acidic foods throughout the day, eat foods just during meal times to minimize the amount of time your teeth are exposed to acid.

Visit your dentist every 6 months for cleaning and regular checkups.

Regular brushing and flossing can help keep your teeth healthy. Brush twice a day at least for 2 minutes. Don't forget to clean your tongue.

If you don't have a toothbrush handy, chewing sugarless gum that contains xylitol can help reduce plaque and fight cavities.

Chewing stimulates saliva, which helps keep teeth clean, while xylitol prevents the growth of bacteria that cause cavities.

Remember your toothbrush can't reach every corner of your mouth. To clean these areas, you need dental floss.

Use an antibacterial mouthwash for a healthy and germs-free mouth.