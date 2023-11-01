Oral Health: 5 Common dental myths you should not believe

Headlines

DNA Explainer: Here's why air pollution causes long-term coughing

INDIA bloc to decide PM face after Lok Sabha 2024 polls: Mallikarjun Kharge

SA vs NZ: South Africa defeat New Zealand by 190 runs in World Cup 2023 match

Not only Jad Hadid but two other popular Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants will also be seen in Temptation Island India

Delhi NCR news: Taking flight from Noida Airport will be cheaper than IGI Airport; here's how

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Explainer: Here's why air pollution causes long-term coughing

INDIA bloc to decide PM face after Lok Sabha 2024 polls: Mallikarjun Kharge

Not only Jad Hadid but two other popular Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants will also be seen in Temptation Island India

8 Tips to avoid academic stress

10 health benefits of eating soyabean

10 health benefits of Haldi (raw turmeric)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

India's Own Version Of Israel's Iron Dome Defence System? How Will It Help?

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Not only Jad Hadid but two other popular Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants will also be seen in Temptation Island India

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki to follow Jawan ‘prevue’ model? First glimpse won't be called teaser but...

Farrey trailer: Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri cheats to earn quick money in gripping, dark high school drama

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Oral Health: 5 Common dental myths you should not believe

Let’s debunk five common dental myths to ensure you have accurate information about your oral hygiene.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Maintaining good oral health is an essential part of our overall well-being. However, the world of dentistry is rife with myths and misconceptions that can lead to misguided dental practices. In this article, we will debunk five common dental myths, providing you with accurate information to help you care for your teeth and gums effectively. From the importance of regular dental check-ups to the truth about sugar and cavities, we'll unravel the mysteries of oral health, ensuring you have the right knowledge to maintain a confident and radiant smile for years to come.

1. Myth: You Shouldn't Visit the Dentist Unless You Have Pain

Reality: Regular dental check-ups are essential, even if you don’t experience pain. Dentists can detect early signs of issues like cavities, gum disease, or oral cancer, allowing for timely intervention and prevention.

2. Myth: Brushing Harder Means Cleaner Teeth

Reality: Brushing your teeth vigorously won't make them cleaner; it can damage your enamel and gums. Use a soft-bristled toothbrush and gentle, circular motions to clean teeth effectively without harming the enamel or gums.

3. Myth: Sugar Is the Sole Cause of Cavities

Reality: While sugar consumption can contribute to cavities, it's not the only factor. Poor oral hygiene, acidic foods, and drinks also play a significant role. Brushing, flossing, and regular dental visits are crucial in preventing cavities.

4. Myth: If My Gums Bleed, I Should Avoid Brushing Them

Reality: Bleeding gums are a sign of gum disease, often caused by inadequate plaque removal. Proper brushing and flossing can help reverse early stages of gum disease. If bleeding persists, consult a dentist for professional evaluation and advice.

5. Myth: Baby Teeth Aren’t Important Because They Fall Out Anyway

Reality: Baby teeth serve as placeholders for permanent teeth. Early loss of baby teeth due to decay can lead to misaligned permanent teeth. Teaching children proper oral hygiene from an early age is vital for their overall dental health.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Oral Health: 5 Common dental myths you should not believe

DNA Explainer: Here's why air pollution causes long-term coughing

Stubble burning incidents drop by 56% in Punjab, 40% in Haryana this year: Centre

Sachin Manchanda Foundation Steps Up Environmental Conservation Efforts with Multiple Initiatives

Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 tips for staying hydrated throughout the day

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE