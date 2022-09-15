Search icon
Open pores: how can you shrink your large pores?

Blackheads and whiteheads are also directly related to open pores, they are nothing but, clogged pores with oil, dirt, and dead skin cells.

Enlarged pores is common in people with oily skin texture.

Each one of us has tiny pores on our faces. These are the opening of hair follicles. Each one of them has its own sebaceous gland, that produces oil to protect our skin.

Sometimes these pores become bigger, and then they are visible to the naked eye, which makes your skin appear, uneven and rough. Blackheads and whiteheads are also directly related to open pores, they are nothing but, clogged pores with oil, dirt, and dead skin cells. Enlarged open pores on the face, can make your skin look aged and unhealthy. clogged large pored generally appears on the oily skin texture. 


How can you treat your clogged pores?

  1. Cleansing twice daily can unclog the pores, prevent clogged pores, and reduce oiliness. 
  2. While cleaning the skin things that you need to keep in your mind
  3. Use a gentle face cleansing twice a day such as Cetaphil.
  4. Use a hot pat towel on your face to open up the clogged pores.
  5. Then use a nice toner to close your pores so that dirt doesn't get inside the pores and make it worse.
  6. Use sunscreen to build a protective layer on the skin. 
  7. Use a moisturizer to hydrate your skin. 
  8. Exfoliate your skin by using a nice scrub twice a week. It helps with deep cleansing.  
  9. You can consult with your dermatologist about using retinol or salicylic acid as they help reduce the pores faster. 
