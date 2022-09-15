Open pores: how can you shrink your large pores?

Enlarged pores is common in people with oily skin texture.

Each one of us has tiny pores on our faces. These are the opening of hair follicles. Each one of them has its own sebaceous gland, that produces oil to protect our skin.

Sometimes these pores become bigger, and then they are visible to the naked eye, which makes your skin appear, uneven and rough. Blackheads and whiteheads are also directly related to open pores, they are nothing but, clogged pores with oil, dirt, and dead skin cells. Enlarged open pores on the face, can make your skin look aged and unhealthy. clogged large pored generally appears on the oily skin texture.



How can you treat your clogged pores?