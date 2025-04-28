Known for his lean, muscular frame, Milind revealed that his approach to diet was strict and carefully thought out.

Milind Soman, India's first supermodel, has long been admired for his incredible physique and commitment to a healthy lifestyle. In a throwback interview from the 1990s, Milind opened up about the disciplined diet that helped him maintain his impressive form throughout his career.

Known for his lean, muscular frame, Milind revealed that his approach to diet was strict and carefully thought out. “I eat very little meat,” he stated, highlighting the importance of a balanced, plant-based diet in his daily life. This focus on eating minimally processed food is part of Milind’s commitment to holistic well-being. He shared that he avoids fried food and opts for healthier alternatives instead.

One of the most notable aspects of Milind's diet is his avoidance of tea and coffee. "I don’t drink tea or coffee," he explained. Instead, he starts his day with fresh fruit juice, something he has incorporated into his routine from a young age. Milind's decision to forgo tea and coffee stemmed from his childhood, when he read about the health risks associated with these beverages. “From a young age, I did not get into the habit of drinking tea or coffee,” he mentioned. This choice is rare among models, many of whom rely on these drinks to get through the day.

Milind's approach to food is also influenced by his active lifestyle. A former competitive swimmer, Milind has always maintained a strong connection to physical fitness. His workout regimen includes yoga, swimming, cycling, and running, all of which help him stay in top shape. By focusing on exercises that promote flexibility, endurance, and muscle strength, Milind has managed to stay fit even as he approaches his 60s.

At 59, Milind Soman continues to inspire millions with his disciplined approach to diet and fitness, proving that a healthy lifestyle is the key to longevity and vitality.

Also read: Nita Ambani keeps it chic and simple in black co-ord set during New York outing