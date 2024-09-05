Onam 2024: Know the date, history, significance of 10-day harvest festival

Onam, one of Kerala's most cherished festivals, is a vibrant celebration that unites communities in a grand display of cultural richness. Rooted in mythology and tradition, the 10-day festival honors the legendary King Mahabali's annual homecoming, bringing joy, prosperity, and festivity to every household in the state. From elaborate floral arrangements to the grand Onam feast, the festival is a true reflection of Kerala's deep cultural heritage.

Date and Time

In 2024, Onam festivities will commence on September 6 and conclude on September 17, with the main celebration, Thiruvonam, falling on September 15. According to the Drik Panchang, the Thiruvonam Nakshathram will begin at 8:32 PM on September 14 and end at 6:49 PM on September 15.

History

The origins of Onam lie in the legendary tale of King Mahabali, a benevolent ruler beloved by the people of Kerala. His reign was marked by peace, prosperity, and equality, so much so that it caused concern among the gods. To curb his growing influence, Lord Vishnu, disguised as a dwarf Brahmin named Vamana, cleverly tricked Mahabali into giving up his kingdom. However, Vishnu granted him a yearly return to visit his people, and this return is celebrated as Onam, symbolizing the king's enduring connection with Kerala.

Rituals

Onam is celebrated with various vibrant rituals that reflect Kerala's deep cultural heritage. One of the most prominent is the creation of Pookalams, intricate floral carpets laid at the entrance of homes to welcome King Mahabali. Each day, new layers of flowers are added to enhance their beauty. The Onam Sadya, a lavish vegetarian feast served on banana leaves, features an array of traditional dishes like sambar, avial, and payasam. The Vallamkali (snake boat race) is another iconic ritual, where longboats compete in synchronized rowing, symbolizing unity. Women perform the graceful Thiruvathira Kali dance around a lamp, celebrating marital harmony. Additionally, communities come together to engage in Onakalikal, traditional games like tug-of-war and archery, reinforcing the festive spirit of joy and togetherness.

Significance

Onam is not only a celebration of myth and tradition but also a tribute to Kerala's agricultural prosperity. As a harvest festival, it signifies the abundance of crops and the joy of community gatherings. The festival's rituals, such as the creation of Pookalams (floral carpets), the grand Onam Sadya feast, and the exciting Vallamkali (boat race), embody the spirit of unity, gratitude, and cultural pride.