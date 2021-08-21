Onam 2021: Date, time and significance of Kerala's harvest festival

The harvest festival of Kerala, Onam holds great significance for Keralites. The festival generally falls in the month of August/September and is celebrated across India and the world by people. Onam is marked by the harvest season of the standing crops.

The festival marks the beginning of the Malayalam year, called Kolla Varsham. Onam is celebrated by people with varied activities, which include Vallam Kali (boat race), Pullaki (tiger dances), Pookkalam (flower Rangoli). Onam celebrations span over 10 days and fall on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the Malayalam calendar month of Chingam, overlapping with August-September. Onam began this year on August 12 and it will end on August 23.

Date of Onam Nakshathram:

Starts - 09.25 PM, Aug 20, 2021Ends - 08.22 PM, Aug 21, 2021

Significance

Onam festival is a symbol of King Mahabali's annual homecoming. In Kerala, it is believed that King Mahabali's reign was the most prosperous time for the state. The festival also commemorates the appearance of the Vamana avatar of Lord Vishnu. Keralites during Onam celebrate the annual visit of Asura King Mahabali from Patal Lok (the underworld). It is believed that on the day of Onam, Asura King visits every Malayali home and meets his people. The festival is celebrated with great pomp among Keralites across the nation and the world.