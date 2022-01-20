Olivia Culpo, former Miss Universe, pokes fun at American Airlines in open sided dress

Olivia Frances Culpo became a social media personality and a fashion influencer after winning the Miss Universe title in 2012. The beauty queen was asked to "put on a blouse" over her sports bra when she was boarding an American Airlines plane to Mexico last week.

Olivia is currently vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey and her sisters, Aurora Culpo and Sophia Culpo. Taking to her Instagram, the former Miss Universe poked fun at the airlines posting a couple of pictures in a nearly naked dress. She captioned the photos as "Please use caution while using the overheard bins as items may have shifted during flight."



She got a mixed bag of reactions from her five million followers on Instagram. A user wrote, "You should wear this back on your flight and see what they say" with a tears of joy emoji, while the other commented, "Well I guess thinking that only wearing a sports bra and thinking it was okay tells me how much you have started to believe you are more special then others on the plane. Your ego has grown since I first started to follow you years ago and you seemed to be an attractive young woman who didn't think she was better than others."

It is worth mentioning that Olivia dated Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas from 2013 to 2015. Nick met Olivia when he co-hosted Miss USA in 2013. The beauty queen was present at the ceremony as she had won the Miss USA 2012 before being crowned the Miss Universe later that year. Talking about Nick and Priyanka's relationship, Olivia had said in an interview with People, "I think that any time anybody can find love, especially in this industry because its difficult. You can see there's a track record of things not working out. So I am so happy for him. I wish that everybody can find love and happiness. That does not mean that I would not wish that for him."