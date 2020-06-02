Odisha: Rare Trionychidae turtle rescued in Mayurbhanj, released later

A rare species of Trionychidae turtle was caught by fishermen at Deuli Dam under the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. It was later released by the forest department in Deuli dam.

Swayam Mallik, DFO, told ANI, “Today one softshell turtle was rescued by forest department with the help of local people. The turtle was caught in a net when fishermen were fishing in Zambhira Dam at Deuli rage of Mayurbhanj district. Later, we released it in the same area.”

Trionychidae turtles are softshell turtles. According to the forest department, the turtle weighed more than 30 kilograms and has a maximum life is 50 years. These are found in Africa, Asia, and North America.