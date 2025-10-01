October 2025 festivals calendar: From Dussehra, Diwali to Chhath Puja; all dates you need to know

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan: 8 killed amid massive protest in PoK due to heavy firing by army

Attention Google Chrome users! Indian govt warns of multiple high-risk security flaws; here's what you should do

Kantara Chapter 1: You won't believe how much Rishab Shetty charged to star, direct mythological sequel, he took away...

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi apologises to BCCI over Asia Cup 2025 row, creates new drama around handing around trophy handover

Russia's Putin to visit India: Su-57, S-500 and more form the core of talks, here's what we know so far

India set to develop indigenous 5th-Gen stealth fighter, to be operational by...; know price, key details here

Hurun Rich List 2025: Mukesh Ambani beats Gautam Adani, becomes India’s richest man with net worth of Rs...

In Pics: Sanya Malhotra turns heads in vibrant custom peacock-inspired Torani lehenga

Weight-loss drug Ozempic approved for use in India: Benefits, risks, price, and all you need to know about

BIG Diwali gift for central govt employees as cabinet approves 3% DA hike; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kantara Chapter 1: You won't believe how much Rishab Shetty charged to star, direct mythological sequel, he took away...

Kantara Chapter 1: You won't believe how much Rishab Shetty charged to star, dir

Russia's Putin to visit India: Su-57, S-500 and more form the core of talks, here's what we know so far

Russia's Putin to visit India: Su-57, S-500 and more form the core of talks

In Pics: Sanya Malhotra turns heads in vibrant custom peacock-inspired Torani lehenga

In Pics: Sanya Malhotra turns heads in vibrant custom peacock-inspired look

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

October 2025 festivals calendar: From Dussehra, Diwali to Chhath Puja; all dates you need to know

October 2025 is packed with vibrant festivals across India. From the triumph of good over evil during Dussehra to the sparkling celebrations of Diwali, this month offers a perfect blend of devotion, tradition, and joy. Here’s your complete festival calendar for October 2025.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 03:26 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

October 2025 festivals calendar: From Dussehra, Diwali to Chhath Puja; all dates you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

October is one of the most festive months in India, bringing together celebrations of spirituality, culture, and family bonds. The month opens with the grandeur of Navratri and concludes with the deeply revered Chhath Puja, covering a wide spectrum of festivals in between; including Karwa Chauth, Diwali, and Bhai Dooj.

Here’s the complete festival calendar for October 2025:

October 1 Maha Navami

October 2 Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami (Dussehra), Buddha Jayanti, Gandhi Jayanti

October 3 Papankusha Ekadashi

October 6 Sharad Purnima

October 7 Valmiki Jayanti

October 10 Karwa Chauth

October 13 Ahoi Ashtami

October 18 Dhanteras

October 19 Kali Chaudas

October 20 Lakshmi Puja, Deepawali (Diwali)

October 22 Govardhan Puja, Gujarati New Year

October 23 Bhai Dooj

October 25 Chhath Puja begins (Nahay Khay)

October 27 Chhath Puja (main day)

October 28 Usha Arghya, Parana Day

The month’s highlight is undoubtedly Diwali, celebrated on October 20 with Lakshmi Puja. But before that, Dussehra on October 2 sets the tone, symbolising the victory of good over evil. Festivals like Karwa Chauth (October 10) and Ahoi Ashtami (October 13) emphasise prayers for family well-being, while Chhath Puja at the month’s end showcases deep devotion to the Sun God.

With such a diverse line-up, October 2025 promises not just holidays, but moments of joy, togetherness, and cultural pride.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
‘Their sins are forgiven’: How did Donald Trump end Harvard University feud with a USD 500 million deal?
How did Donald Trump end Harvard University feud with a USD 500 million deal?
DNA TV Show: How will India get the Asia Cup trophy?
DNA TV Show: How will India get the Asia Cup trophy?
India warns Pakistan against nuclear blackmail, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan says...
India warns Pakistan against nuclear blackmail, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan says...
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the limelight in chic pantsuit, steps out with daughter Aaradhya at Paris Fashion Week: Watch
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the limelight in chic pantsuit: Watch
Good news for government employees: Cabinet approves 3% DA hike for 116 lakh employees, pensioners
Cabinet approves 3% DA hike for 116 lakh employees, pensioners
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE