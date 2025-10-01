October 2025 festivals calendar: From Dussehra, Diwali to Chhath Puja; all dates you need to know

Pakistan: 8 killed amid massive protest in PoK due to heavy firing by army
LIFESTYLE
October 2025 is packed with vibrant festivals across India. From the triumph of good over evil during Dussehra to the sparkling celebrations of Diwali, this month offers a perfect blend of devotion, tradition, and joy. Here’s your complete festival calendar for October 2025.
October is one of the most festive months in India, bringing together celebrations of spirituality, culture, and family bonds. The month opens with the grandeur of Navratri and concludes with the deeply revered Chhath Puja, covering a wide spectrum of festivals in between; including Karwa Chauth, Diwali, and Bhai Dooj.
Here’s the complete festival calendar for October 2025:
October 1 – Maha Navami
October 2 – Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami (Dussehra), Buddha Jayanti, Gandhi Jayanti
October 3 – Papankusha Ekadashi
October 6 – Sharad Purnima
October 7 – Valmiki Jayanti
October 10 – Karwa Chauth
October 13 – Ahoi Ashtami
October 18 – Dhanteras
October 19 – Kali Chaudas
October 20 – Lakshmi Puja, Deepawali (Diwali)
October 22 – Govardhan Puja, Gujarati New Year
October 23 – Bhai Dooj
October 25 – Chhath Puja begins (Nahay Khay)
October 27 – Chhath Puja (main day)
October 28 – Usha Arghya, Parana Day
The month’s highlight is undoubtedly Diwali, celebrated on October 20 with Lakshmi Puja. But before that, Dussehra on October 2 sets the tone, symbolising the victory of good over evil. Festivals like Karwa Chauth (October 10) and Ahoi Ashtami (October 13) emphasise prayers for family well-being, while Chhath Puja at the month’s end showcases deep devotion to the Sun God.
With such a diverse line-up, October 2025 promises not just holidays, but moments of joy, togetherness, and cultural pride.