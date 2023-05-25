Nysa Devgan's skin care routine revealed, know how she completely transformed herself into a diva

Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan, one of Bollywood's most sought couples, are the proud children of Kajol Devgan and Ajay Devgan.

Nysa is already well-known online despite not having yet made it into Bollywood. The paparazzi follow her everywhere because of her enormous fan base. Online trends for her fashion photo sessions have some people making fun of her for obtaining cosmetic surgery because they can't stand how much more beautiful she is now.

According to an article in SpotboyE, Kajol criticised all of these Nysa Devgan-related rumours and speculations that stated she had undergone botox treatments and cosmetic surgery.

Nysa is quite active on the internet and is extremely knowledgeable about beauty and health, according to Kajol, who revealed the secret to her daughter's beauty. She told me to follow her example and use a face mask three times every week. Nysa is a fitness freak just like her father.

On the surface, Nysa Devgan appears to follow a healthy diet regimen and start each morning with a couple glasses of hot water on an empty stomach. She then eats muesli, fresh fruit and boiled eggs for breakfast.

Nysa Devgn is frequently mocked and judged for her transformation. She is also constantly colour shamed and asked how she has become so fair. But, despite all this, Nysa is an internet diva and rules millions of hearts with her style and looks.