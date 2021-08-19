Nutrients, we should use for hair health

Biotin tablets are widely used for hair health as it takes care of biotin deficiency. Biotin tablet is a vitamin that is commonly used for improving the health of skin, hair, nails, and others. Usually, it is available in foods like milk, eggs, bananas, and others that are easily available. But there is not sufficient evidence of its support for hair health. You need other nutrients to improve hair health. For hair health, you need a bunch of nutrients in the right amount. Usually, overall health and wellness are responsible for scalp health, hair roots, proper blood circulation in the head which lead to healthy hair. Here you will get some of such nutrients other than biotin and their sources.

Nutrients for hair health and sources:

Beautiful hair is a sign of a healthy you. Your health can be judged by the health of your hair easily. So, beautifying them is good for your health as well. Incorporate these nutrients in your daily life and flaunt the long, shiny, bouncy hair.

● Vitamin A: We can get a wide range of health benefits like better immune system, eye health, skin health, growth, and hair health. It is very much required for growing tissues in the body and supports many elements like sebum to moisturize the scalp and keep our hair healthy. Other than supplements, we can get it from pumpkins, spinach, sweet potatoes, kale, fish, milk, eggs, yogurt, and others.

● Vitamin B: For various body functions, B vitamins are very important. It takes care of hair health by improving red blood cells, carrying oxygen, nourishing hair follicles and scalp. You can get it from foods like leafy greens, seafoods, grains, meat, and others.

● Vitamin C: A rich source of antioxidants that fights against free radical releases which are responsible for damaging skin and hair cells or tissues. You can get vitamin C from sources like broccoli, potatoes, brussels sprouts, strawberries, pepper, citrus fruits, and many more.

● Protein: Hair and other connective tissues are made up of protein. It supports hair growth by promoting nutrients in the scalp. There are many sources of protein like meat, eggs, whey protein, milk, spouts, and others that nourishes hair.

● Zinc: To repair and grow tissues, zinc plays an important role. It supports the follicles to work properly by keeping oil glands around. Many people claim to reduce hair loss when they start taking zinc supplements. To get them from natural sources you need beef, wheat germ, pumpkin seeds, oysters, beef, and others.

Conclusion:

Biotin tablets and other hair supplements are good for nourishing the hair but always try to approach the natural sources. It is the best way to beautify your hair without compromising their health. If you cross the recommended doses of supplement you may face issues but when you cross the natural sources you hardly get affected. Along with it, quit bad habits like smoking and avoid the exposure to pollution, UV rays, dust, and scalp. Rinse your hair with water and shampoo almost everyday.

