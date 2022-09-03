Search icon
Numerology prediction September 3: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Here's how September 3 will turn out to be for you from the expert.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 06:15 AM IST

File photo
Today September 3, 2022 day is Saturday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht. 
 
Know how today is going to be for you
 
Number 1 - (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)
 
Today your luck will support you fully. If you face every struggle in life, then you will definitely get success. There will be new opportunities for advancement. Your prestige in society and work will increase. Anger needs some patience. Health can be bad and needs some attention.
 
Lucky Number: 15
Lucky Colour: Purple
 
Number 2 - (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)
This day is going to be very good for you, you just need to avoid too much thinking. By concentrating on today, all your work will be done. Those doing jobs and business will get success in their respective fields.
 
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Colour: Green
 
Number 3 - (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)
 
Today, there will be sweetness in mutual relations. Love relations will be sweeter. This will be an auspicious day for the students. You will get success in the examination. Beware of opponents, avoid partnership in work, there may be a loss.
 
Lucky Number: 10
Lucky Colour: Orange
 
Number 4 - (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)
 
On this day, focus on your work, and do not spend much money. There may be problems in family life and love relations. Do not get into any dispute. Otherwise, you may have to face problems. Avoid driving at high speed. Otherwise, there may be an accident.
 
Lucky Number: 3
Lucky Colour: Saffron
 
Number 5 - (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)
 
Today will be better than usual. The education and knowledge of the students will also increase. Long pending work will be done today. There is a possibility of monetary gain, and a big change in routine may be felt. You may feel inclined towards spirituality.
 
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Colour: Red
 
Number 6 - (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)
 
If you work hard today, you will definitely get auspicious results. There is a need to move on leaving the negative things behind. You may have to face mental stress. Control your anger and speech, otherwise, the relationship with someone close may get spoiled.
 
Lucky Number: 31
Lucky Colour: Blue
 
Number 7 - (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)
 
Today will be a good day for students, you will get the guidance of an expert to move ahead in your field. Try to avoid any dispute, otherwise, you may have to face mental trouble. Don't waste your time on useless things. Today a small or big trip can be planned.
 
Lucky Number: 15
Lucky Colour: Pink
 
Number 8 - (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)
 
Try to complete all the tasks on time on this day. do not be lazy. Take special care of your health, eat a balanced diet and avoid outside food. Today you can get success in land and legal work. Control anger, more anger will prove harmful to you.
 
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Colour: Brown
 
Number 9 - (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)
 
Today will feel full of happiness. many stalled works can be done. You may take full advantage of today's day by putting your enthusiasm in the right place. Control anger, and try to avoid home conflict. You will get the support of your life partner. There is a probability of monetary gain.
 
Lucky Number: 2
Lucky Colour: White
