Numerology prediction September 22: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Today 22nd September 2022 day is Thursday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today your luck will support you and your life partner in terms of love and money. Spouse will get a golden opportunity in the field of work. You should be alert and careful of the rebels, anyone can misrepresent your work.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Today you may be under stress due to excessive workload. But due to energy and intellect, the stalled work will move forward. Time is on your side from family point of view. You need to control your emotions. You may be worried about the child.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today there will be an increase in work, due to which you may feel under pressure. A sad incident may happen within the family. Some mental problems may have to be faced. There may be expenditure on the education of children.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today will be a better day for you than usual. You may make contact with new people. Due to your polite behavior and personality, your relations with people will become better. You can get the money that has been stalled for a long time.

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Colour: White

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today some new work will start. You may go on a short trip, which will be beneficial for you. If businessmen want to work in partnership, then it is a good day. Health issues may be faced. Weakness can be felt due to leg pain.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today will be a good day. You may meet a dear friend or a loved one in the family. Love relations will be even better. Today you need to pay more attention. Stay away from bad people and bad associations. Be careful about your health.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today will be a good day, your family life will be happy. If you want to increase your wealth, then invest it properly. Explore new options for yourself. You may also get a new project, which will give a boost to your career. It is an auspicious day for the students.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Today will be a good day for you in terms of family. Those who want children may get good news. Try to control unnecessary expenditures. There is a possibility of getting benefits from real estate. Students have to work hard for success.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

Today will be full of enthusiasm and energy. You will play an important role in family happiness and peace. Business travel will be beneficial. Check before making any decision. The results of the examination will be favourable for the students.