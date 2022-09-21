Numerology prediction September 21: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Photo: Pixabay

Today 21st September 2022 day is Wednesday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today your luck will support you fully. Be sure to listen to the advice and experiences of seniors before taking any decision. There will be new opportunities for advancement. Your prestige in society and work will increase. Anger needs some patience.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Purple

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

This day is going to be very good for you, most of your time will be spent between family members and officials. You may feel more emotional towards your family. By concentrating all your work will be done.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today, there will be sweetness in mutual relations. Love relations will be sweeter. This will be an auspicious day for the students. You will get success in the examination. Your professional life is demanding more from you at this point in time. Beware of opponents, and avoid partnership in work.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

On this day, focus on your work, and do not spend much money. There may be problems in family life and love relations. Do not get into any dispute. Otherwise, you may have to face problems. Take care while travelling to avoid accidents and injury.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today will be better than usual. The education and knowledge of the students will also increase. Long pending work will be done today. There is a possibility of monetary gain, and a big change in routine may be felt. You may feel inclined towards spirituality.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

If you work hard today, you will definitely get auspicious results. Today you may feel indifferent, but this indifference will help to overcome every problem that comes your way. There is a need to move on leaving the negative things behind.

Lucky Number: 31

Lucky Colour: Blue

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today will be a good day for students, you will get the guidance of an expert to move ahead in your field. New opportunities are waiting for you. Try to avoid any dispute, and speak wisely otherwise, you may have to face mental trouble. Today a small or big trip can be planned.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Pink

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Try to complete all the tasks on time on this day. do not be lazy. Take special care of your health, eat a balanced diet and avoid outside food. Express your feelings for your loved ones just take care not to hurt anyone. Drive carefully today and if possible, use public transport.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

Today will feel full of happiness. Many stalled works can be done. The project you are about to start will be the reason for your financial gain. You may take full advantage of today's day by putting your enthusiasm in the right place.