Numerology prediction September 20: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Today 20th September 2022 day is Tuesday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

The day will be full of inspiration for you. You will get a pleasant experience. Today you may have an emotional connection with your close family members. There will be good opportunities to earn money. Change in working style will lead to prosperity and development.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

The day can be difficult for you. Avoid bad and risky behavior as it will lead to humiliation or ill health. Unfinished work will not be completed even today, due to which you may have to face trouble. No need to worry much. Good luck awaits you in the coming days.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Time will be good for those doing business. There will be profit and progress. In the coming time, you are going to get everything that you are dreaming of now. The plans will be successful. You will get rid of all the obstacles that have been blocking your way for days past.

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Colour: Purple

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today will be a good day for you. You will feel full of enthusiasm. Today people will be impressed by your efficiency. On the other hand, there may be estrangement with your superiors due to your speech. So control the speech.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today you may feel excited. A plan to travel somewhere can be made. Control the speed while driving. There may be a rift in the family. It will not be right to insist more on the family members. Take special care of your health. Any chronic disease can bother you today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today you will perform your job, due to which will get appreciation. Financial worries will go away. Luck will favor you a lot. If your family or loved ones need you, prioritize their comfort, or perhaps take a short trip to be with them. The day will not be good in terms of health.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

The result of the actions will be visible in your favor. You will get the support of your life partner, due to which your mind will be happy. The stalled work will now be done easily. You are suggested to avoid outside food, otherwise, your health may get disturbed.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

There are signs of financial loss. Due to this your mind may remain sad but stop worrying. You may have to work hard. Take some time out from the hustle and bustle, take a rest, then after that, start working with full enthusiasm.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

Today will be a normal day, to get success in work. You have to give up laziness and speed up your efforts. There is a need to take utmost care of health. Today there may be a rift with the family members about something, control your anger. Today is the probability of monetary gains.