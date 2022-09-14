Numerology prediction September 14: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Photo: Pixabay

Today 14th September 2022 day is Wednesday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today will give you good results but you have to work in a planned manner to get success. Some people may get a new life partner. Trying to make your mark will be successful. Opponents may prevail. You can remain a little worried about the career of children.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

On this day, there will be a lot of happiness in love relationships. There can be a rift with the mother over some small matter and the mother's health may deteriorate, so take some care. Do not take any decision hastily otherwise there will be a loss.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today your day will be pleasant, you will spend a pleasant time with your family. The environment will be favourable for you in the workplace. You may get the support of seniors in the office. You may start work on new plans. There will be sudden profit opportunities in business.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

You will get an opportunity for respect in the workplace. Today the burden of your expenses may increase. Be careful in financial transactions. There may be some disappointment in love. Doing some work to enhance your personality is better than wasting time.

Lucky Number: 23

Lucky Colour: Green

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today will give a mixed effect. You will be energetic today. The mind will be more engaged in extra tasks. Before starting any new work, take the advice of an expert. Eat balanced food today, otherwise, digestion-related problems can happen.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Green

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today will be a better day than usual. The mind will be happy and stay away from negative thoughts, otherwise, you may have to face mental trouble. There is the probability of a short journey. Keep the speed under control while driving.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today will be a mixed day. There may be a hindrance in completing some work, it is better to take the advice of family and friends in matters of property or investment. Time is favourable from the family point of view. If marriageable then a marriage proposal can come.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

New love relationships will be formed. You can get the news of happiness from children. Efforts to create a personal identity will be successful. You may feel stressed, but it will not have any effect on your life.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

Today is favourable for progress. You will get the support of seniors. Confidence will increase. Do not invest money in the share market today. You may meet an old friend today. Take special care of food and drink, there may be stomach-related problems.