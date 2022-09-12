Headlines

Numerology prediction September 12: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Here's how September 12 will turn out to be for you from the expert.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 11:50 PM IST

Today 12th September 2022 day is Monday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today your luck will support you fully. Your prestige in society and work will increase. There will be new opportunities for advancement. If you face every struggle in life, then you will definitely get success. Anger needs some patience. Health can be bad and needs some attention.

  • Lucky Number: 15
  • Lucky Colour: Purple

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

This day is going to be very good for you. By concentrating on today, all your work will be done, you just need to avoid too much thinking. Those doing jobs and business will get success in their respective fields.

  • Lucky Number: 5
  • Lucky Colour: Green

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today will be an auspicious day for the students. You will get success in the examination. Today, there will be sweetness in mutual relations. Love relations will be sweeter. Beware of opponents, avoid partnership in work, there may be a loss.

  • Lucky Number: 10
  • Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

On this day, focus on your work, and do not spend much money otherwise, you may have to face problems. There may be problems in family life and love relations. Do not get into any dispute. Avoid driving at high speed. Otherwise, there may be an accident.

  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today will be a better day than usual. There is a possibility of monetary gain, and a big change in routine may be felt. You may feel inclined towards spirituality. The education and knowledge of the students will also increase. Long pending work will be done today.

  • Lucky Number: 9
  • Lucky Colour: Red

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

If you work hard today, you will definitely get auspicious results. You may have to face mental stress. There is a need to move on leaving the negative things behind. Control your anger and speech, otherwise, the relationship with someone close may get spoiled.

  • Lucky Number: 31
  • Lucky Colour: Blue

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today will be a good day for students, you may get the guidance of an expert to move ahead in your field. Try to avoid any dispute, otherwise, you may have to face mental trouble. Don't waste your time on useless things. Today a small or big trip can be planned.

  • Lucky Number: 15
  • Lucky Colour: Pink

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Try to complete all the tasks on time on this day. do not be lazy. Today you can get success in land and legal work. Control anger, more anger will prove harmful to you. Take special care of your health, eat a balanced diet and avoid outside food.

  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Colour: Brown

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

Today will feel full of happiness. There is a probability of monetary gain. You may take full advantage of today's day by putting your enthusiasm in the right place. Many stalled works can be done. Control anger, and try to avoid home conflict. You will get the support of your life partner.

  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Colour: White

