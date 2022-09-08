Numerology prediction September 8: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Photo: Pixabay

Today 8th September 2022 day is Thursday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today your day will be less than normal. Live in harmony with family members. There may be some problems from the side of children. There may be differences between husband and wife, mental problems will have to be faced. Difficulties may have to face in the field of work.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

The day can be difficult for you. Unfinished work will not be completed even today, due to which you may have to face trouble. Avoid bad and risky behaviour as it will lead to humiliation or ill health. Enjoy social interaction with friends. No need to worry much. Good luck awaits you in the coming days.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today will be auspicious for you. You will get relief from health-related problems. People will seek advice from you in the family and work field, and prestige in society will increase. You will spend time with your family. Investing money on this day will bring auspicious results in future.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today will be auspicious for you. You will have to face difficulties at the beginning of the day, but you will definitely get auspicious results if you work hard. Many of your stalled work will be done today, and you may get good news about land or property-related works.

Lucky Number: 23

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today will give you auspicious results, you will get the support of your father or elder brother. Your stalled work will be done. Your seniors will also support you today. Stay away from negativity to avoid mental troubles, renounce laziness and work hard to get good results.

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Colour: Golden

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today will be a normal day for you. There is a probability of profit gain. You may have to face mental trouble. Quitting laziness and working hard will give good results. Your life partner will make you happy, love relations will be even better. The stalled work can be completed.

Lucky Number: 25

Lucky Colour: Blue

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today can be a difficult day for the students. Maintaining harmony with everyone will surely lead to success. It is advisable to keep the mind calm. Emotional decisions can cause harm. There will be some difficulties in married life.

Lucky Number: 25

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Today you may have to face some kind of legal proceedings. It will be appropriate to control the mind and speech. There may be a dispute with the father or elder brother. To get the most out of the day, start the day with exercise.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

Today it will be appropriate to tread a little cautiously. There may also be some sourness in the relationship. Partnership in work may result in loss. You may have to bear the brunt of someone else's mistake. Drive the vehicle slowly.