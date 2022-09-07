Numerology prediction September 7: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Photo: Pixabay

Today 7th September 2022 day is Wednesday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today you will be in the discussion. You can get victory in matters related to government work or court. You will get support in every work from your life partner. Take care of emotional family ties. There will be progress in job and business. Diseases related to bones may give trouble.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Today your expenses will be high. Emotional issues can bother you. You may get success in the field of art and music. Married couples may get into new troubles. It is time for hard work for the students. Give the exam carefully. There will be a possibility of a change in job.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today will give mixed results. There may be differences and estrangements between husband and wife. Take special care of food and drink otherwise stomach upset may occur. Your imagination power will help in making good plans. Today will prove beneficial for students.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today will be better than usual. People working in the media and IT fields will get the expected success. Many stalled works will be completed today. Take appropriate steps. The mother’s health may deteriorate. Beware of seasonal diseases.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today will give mixed effects. Try to avoid any dispute, otherwise, you may have to face mental trouble. There may be a meeting with a dear friend or lover. You will get an expert’s guidance to advance in your field. Today will be an auspicious day for people associated with import-export.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Silver

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today there will be an increase in respect. A trip may be planned with friends and family. you will be worried thinking about some old thing, but leaving negativity and moving forward will be beneficial, do not waste time on useless things, the use of time will bring auspicious results. there will be an inclination toward spirituality.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Purple

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today will be a normal day. Too much thinking can trouble you today. Being overly concerned about the future can spoil your health. You will get good news on love-related matters. Today will be a good day for the students.

Lucky Number: 35

Lucky Colour: Brown

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

The day is auspicious for expansion in business. You may easily influence people today. There is a probability of foreign travel. Today is the day of success in the job. There will be growth in business and jobs. The atmosphere of the house will be pleasant.

Lucky Number: 32

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

You will be happy by getting the work you want in the workplace, but the work done in haste will be troublesome for you. You will meet a loved one, you will also be successful in taking cooperation from others.