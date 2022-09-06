Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Numerology prediction September 6: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Here's how September 6 will turn out to be for you from the expert.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 05:58 AM IST

Numerology prediction September 6: Know your lucky number, colour and day
Photo: Pixabay

Today 6th September 2022 day is Tuesday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today's environment will be favourable in the workplace. Opportunities for change may emerge. You can start working on new plans. There will be profit opportunities in business. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Sweetness will remain in Marital life.

  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Today your day will be normal. Before starting work on new plans, you must take advice from an experienced person. There will be some profit opportunities in business. Stay away from conflict situations. You may get an opportunity to participate in social work.

  • Lucky Number: 10
  • Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today your day will give mixed results. Be careful in your workplace, and stay away from unnecessary controversies. Stomach diseases can trouble you, so take control of your eating habits. There will be profit opportunities in business. You can start working on new plans.

  • Lucky Number: 14
  • Lucky Colour: Cream

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today will be better than usual. You will get some good news related to money. Today you will also invest money in a good investment plan, which will get the benefit later. There may be obstacles at the beginning of the day, but with hard work, the work will be completed and you will get auspicious results.

  • Lucky Number: 15
  • Lucky Colour: Blue

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today will be a better day. There will be more sweetness in love relations. You will get good news on matters related to money. You will get the full support of your life partner. Do not leave any work incomplete due to laziness, adopting a good routine will benefit the whole day.

  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today will be a better day than usual, there will be a chance to spend more time with family and friends. Some new work can be started. Money can also be obtained. There will be some tiredness in the body, and love life will increase.

  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Colour: Pink

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today there may be a call for competition or interview. You may get good results as per your expectations. People associated with media and banking will be appreciated. You may feel full of energy and confidence. Love relations will be sweet.

  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Colour: Saffron
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA NEET UG 2022 Result: Check last five year's cut-off trends, qualifying marks
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.