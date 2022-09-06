Numerology prediction September 6: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Photo: Pixabay

Today 6th September 2022 day is Tuesday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today's environment will be favourable in the workplace. Opportunities for change may emerge. You can start working on new plans. There will be profit opportunities in business. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Sweetness will remain in Marital life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Today your day will be normal. Before starting work on new plans, you must take advice from an experienced person. There will be some profit opportunities in business. Stay away from conflict situations. You may get an opportunity to participate in social work.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today your day will give mixed results. Be careful in your workplace, and stay away from unnecessary controversies. Stomach diseases can trouble you, so take control of your eating habits. There will be profit opportunities in business. You can start working on new plans.

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Colour: Cream

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today will be better than usual. You will get some good news related to money. Today you will also invest money in a good investment plan, which will get the benefit later. There may be obstacles at the beginning of the day, but with hard work, the work will be completed and you will get auspicious results.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Blue

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today will be a better day. There will be more sweetness in love relations. You will get good news on matters related to money. You will get the full support of your life partner. Do not leave any work incomplete due to laziness, adopting a good routine will benefit the whole day.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today will be a better day than usual, there will be a chance to spend more time with family and friends. Some new work can be started. Money can also be obtained. There will be some tiredness in the body, and love life will increase.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Pink

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today there may be a call for competition or interview. You may get good results as per your expectations. People associated with media and banking will be appreciated. You may feel full of energy and confidence. Love relations will be sweet.