Numerology prediction September 5: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Photo: PTI

Today 5th September 2022 day is Monday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today will give you good results. Some people may get a new life partner. Trying to make your mark will be successful. Opponents may prevail. You can remain a little worried about the career of children.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

On this day, there will be a lot of happiness in love relationships. There can be a rift with the mother over some small matter and the mother's health may deteriorate, so take some care. Do not take any decision in haste, loss can happen.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today your day will be pleasant. The environment will be favourable for you in the workplace. You may get the support of seniors in the office. You may start work on new plans. There will be sudden profit opportunities in business. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

You will get an opportunity for respect in the workplace. Today the burden of your expenses may increase. A good time will be spent with colleagues. Doing some work to enhance your personality is better than wasting time.

Lucky Number: 23

Lucky Colour: Green

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today will give a mixed effect. There is a need to be careful in the work field. Before starting any new work, take the advice of an expert. Spend money after thinking carefully. Eat balanced food today, otherwise, digestion-related problems can happen.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Green

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today will be a better day than usual. The mind will be happy and stay away from negative thoughts, otherwise, you may have to face mental trouble. There is the probability of a short journey. Keep the speed under control while driving.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today will be a mixed day. There may be a hindrance in completing some work, it is better to take the advice of family and friends in matters of property or investment. May also face mental trouble. Don't make decisions in a hurry and emotionality. You may experience pain in the legs and feet.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Today someone special can become your enemy. You have to tread carefully keeping the opponents in mind. Efforts to create a personal identity will be successful. You may feel stressed, but it will not have any effect on your life.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

Today will be a normal day. The situation in the workplace will be favourable, you will get the support of seniors. Confidence will increase. You may meet an old friend today. Take special care of food and drink, there may be stomach-related problems.