Numerology prediction September 4: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Photo: Pixabay

Today 4th September 2022 day is Sunday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today your luck will support you in terms of love and money, you may have to face some trouble at the beginning of the day, but by the end of the day, the work is likely to be successful, be a little careful in terms of money transactions.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Today your expenses will be high. Emotional issues can bother you. Married couples can get into new troubles. It is time for hard work for the students. Give the exam carefully. There will be a possibility of a change in job.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today there will be an increase in work. Some mental problems may have to be faced but the stalled work will be done. By controlling anger and speech, you will get success in work. Your knowledge will also increase.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today will be a better day for you than usual. You can get the money that has been stalled for a long time. Today people will be affected by your words, it will be better if you walk in harmony with the seniors in the field.

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Colour: White

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today some new work will start. Before taking any decision, evaluate the pros and cons carefully. Otherwise, a loss can occur. A good time will be spent with friends and family. Spend money wisely. Love relations will be sweet.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today will be a good day. There is a high probability of monetary gains. Today you may spend money on yourself. you may meet a dear friend or a loved one in the family. Love relations will be even better. Be careful about your health.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today will be a good day. The stalled work will be completed today. Problems coming in business will be overcome and you will get money. You may have an inclination toward spirituality. You may also get a new project, which will give a boost to your career.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Today will give you mixed results. Obstacles or difficulties may increase. Beware of your opponent. Work will be done with honesty and hard work. life partner will also get support. Higher officials in the job will be happy with your performance. Eye patients should be careful.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

Today will be a normal day. To get success in work, you have to give up laziness and speed up your efforts. There is a need to take utmost care of health. There may be a rift with the family members about something, control your anger.