Numerology prediction September 2: Know your lucky number, colour and day

File photo

Today 2nd September 2022 day is Friday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

The day will be full of inspiration for you. You will get a pleasant experience. Change in working style will lead to prosperity and development. Today you may have an emotional connection with your close family members. There will be good opportunities to earn money.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

The day can be difficult for you. Unfinished work will not be completed even today, due to which you may have to face trouble. Avoid bad and risky behaviour as it will lead to humiliation or ill health. Enjoy social interaction with friends. No need to worry much. Good luck awaits you in the coming days.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Time will be good for those doing business. The plans will be successful. All contracts and partnerships will once again attract you. There will be profit and progress. In the coming time, you are going to get everything that you are dreaming of now. You will get rid of all the obstacles that have been blocking your way for days past.

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Colour: Purple

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

The day will go very well for you. Luck will support you abundantly. You may have to travel for money. Enjoy the fruits of your labor and the positive feedback.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

You will get relief from the burden of work. There will be happiness in the family. Some close people always inspire you. Focus only on the tasks you want to do during the day.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today you will perform your job, due to which will get appreciation. Luck will favor you a lot. Financial worries will go away but the day will not be good in terms of health. If your family or loved ones need you, prioritize their comfort, or perhaps take a short trip to be with them.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

The result of the actions will be visible in your favor. The stalled will now be done easily. You are suggested to avoid outside food, otherwise, your health may get disturbed. You will get the support of your life partner, due to which your mind will be happy.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

There are signs of financial loss. You may have to work hard, due to which your mind may remain sad but stop worrying. Take some time out from the hustle and bustle, take a rest, then after that, start working with full enthusiasm.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

Today will be a mixed day. It will be appropriate to walk a little cautiously, you may have to bear the brunt of someone else's mistake, and partnership in work can cause damage. Relationships can also get sour. Drive a little cautiously.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White