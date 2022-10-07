Numerology prediction October 7: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Numerology prediction October 6: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Today 7th October 2022 day is Friday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today you will be in the discussion. You may hear some good news during the day. You can get victory in matters related to government work or court. Right planning at this time will make your future happy. You will get support in every work from your life partner.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

The day will be normal for you. Emotional issues can bother you. You may get success in the field of art and music. You can spend more financially. Those who are interested in getting married will have to wait a bit. There will be a ruckus in the workplace.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today will give good results. There are signs of getting a promotion in the job. Take special care of food and drink otherwise stomach upset may occur. Your imagination power will help in making good plans. There is a chance to go on a long journey.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today will be better than usual. The person who is willing to do love marriage. They will get the consent of their family members. Many stalled works will be completed today. Do not spend money on speculation or share market. Beware of seasonal diseases.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today will give mixed effects. Try to avoid any dispute, otherwise, you may have to face mental trouble. There may be a meeting with a dear friend or lover. You will get an expert’s guidance to advance in your field. Today will be an auspicious day for people associated with import-export.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Silver

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today there will be a lucky day. A trip may be planned with friends and family. You can invest in real estate property. All important work will be completed. do not waste time on useless things, the use of time will bring auspicious results. Be careful, you can be a victim of some conspiracy.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Purple

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today will be a normal day. Too much thinking can trouble you today. Being overly concerned about the future can spoil your health. There may be some bad news in the family. Today will be a good day for the students.

Lucky Number: 35

Lucky Colour: Brown

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

The day is auspicious for expansion in business. You may easily influence people today. There is a probability of foreign travel. Today is the day of success in the job. There will be growth in business and jobs. The atmosphere of the house will be pleasant.

Lucky Number: 32

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

You will get some happy news from your spouse. You will be happy by getting the work you want in the workplace, but the work done in haste will be troublesome for you. You will live up to the expectations of the people, boss or officials will be happy with you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream