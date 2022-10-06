Numerology prediction October 6: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Numerology prediction September 6: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Today 6th Oct 2022 day is Thursday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht…

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today there will be a mixed effect. There may be differences with the father. Life partner will get support. A new work can be started. Mental dilemmas and troubles can also be faced. Today there is a strong possibility of money gain

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Colour: Green

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Today your day will be less than normal. There may be differences between husband and wife. High blood pressure can also disturb. There may be some problems from the side of the child. You will have to face mental problems. Maintain harmony with family members.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today there will be a mixed effect. Work that has been stalled for a long time will be done. Control your speech, someone may be hurt by your words. Health problems may have to be faced. Hard work will definitely get the fruits of the work.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today will be a better day than usual. You may get some good news related to money. Today you may also invest money in a good investment plan which will give benefits later. There may be obstacles at the beginning of the day, but work will be completed by working hard.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Pink

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today will be a better day, more sweetness will come in a love relationship. You will get good news on matters related to money. You will get full support from your life partner. Do not leave any work incomplete due to laziness, and adopting a good routine will benefit the whole day.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today will be better than usual. Will spend more time with family. Some new work can be started, money can also be received. The body may feel a little tired. To avoid falling into argument control of speech is necessary.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Beige

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today will be a normal day. Students may get some good news related to education. Today will also be a good day for people associated with international business. Today any stalled old work will be completed. Money can be spent on things of material happiness.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Today you may get money. Government jobs and bank employees may get some good news today. You can meet a dear friend today. The hard work done will definitely bring auspicious results. Today it is right to spend time with family members.

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Colour: Gray

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

Today will be a better day. Travel can be planned. There will be growth in business and job. You can get good news in love-related matters. You can also get relief from problems related to children. Take special care of food, you may have to face stomach-related problems.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown