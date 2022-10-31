Numerology prediction October 31: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Photo: Pixabay

Today 31st October 2022 day is Monday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today will be a normal day, to get successful at work, you have to give up laziness and speed up your efforts, there is a need to take utmost care of your health, today there may be a rift with the family members about something, control your anger.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Today you may face mental stress, some of your work may also get stuck today, there is a need to leave negative things and move forward, and excessive anger can prove to be harmful to you, stay away from it.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today will prove beneficial. Keep your focus on an important purchase or deal. Take advice from your close partner. Have effective conversations and you will do well in legal decisions. Your imagination power will help in making good plans.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

New hope will arise in business. New relationships and alliances will be formed. Encourage your loved ones and co-workers. This time is full of opportunities and great for starters. Listening to others and working hard will bring change.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Purple

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

If you are not married, now is the time to think about it and take action. Don't forget to take advice from elders. Look closely at contracts as you begin new business plans. Beware of seasonal diseases. People working in the media and IT fields will get the expected success.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Pink

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today you have the urge to make the impossible possible. Your destination is not far away, just keep moving forward until your goal is in front. Give up your ego and take the help of friends and loved ones to complete the task.

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Colour: White

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today will be a good day for you. New hope will arise in business. There can be progress in the business. New relationships and alliances will be formed. You are moving towards your victory and the way for opportunities will be paved on its own.