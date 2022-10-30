Numerology prediction October 30: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Photo: Pixabay

Today 30th Oct 2022 day is Sunday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Your prestige in society and the workplace may increase. You may find new options for progress. You need to have some patience with your anger and ego. Today your luck will support you fully. There will be sweetness in love relations. You may have to travel due to some important work.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

With the help of an elder brother or an influential person, your pending work will be completed for a long time. Family responsibilities will be performed well. Today will be better than usual. The mind will be worry-free and happy. Today can be a good day for people associated with the field of art.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Off White

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

You may get support in the work field. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family. Due to this, you will also be happy. Today will be a better day than usual. Today money can be gained from anywhere, but invest wisely. Taking more risks can lead to loss.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Keep the speed under control while driving otherwise there may be an accident. Even in a job or business, money may be lost. On this day you are advised to be careful. The probability of money expenditure is also strong, money may be spent on yourself or family members.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today do not take any big decisions under the influence of anyone, there may be a loss. Before doing any work, consult your guru or an elder. Love relations will become sweet. Today some new responsibilities can be found, due to which some mental trouble may have to be faced.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

New work can start today. Today there is a strong possibility of profit to fulfil your ambitions. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work. Today will give you good results. You may feel full of enthusiasm. Contact with new people will be established, which will benefit the future.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

There may be a loss of money, invest carefully. Take care of health due to wrong food and drink health may worsen. Today, there will be an inclination towards the works of religion. Today will be an auspicious day for people associated with politics, who can also travel religiously.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Today may buy a new house or vehicle. Today can be a busy day for students. Love relationships will be stronger. You may meet many new people. There will be kindness towards needy people.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Hot Pink

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

Today will be a good day for students. New responsibilities will be given which will be auspicious for the future. Minor injuries or accidents may happen. Today will open many new avenues of progress for you. Married life will be happy. Income, honor, and respect will increase.